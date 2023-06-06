You Won't Need the Kitchen Sink

You don't need half what you think you'll wear on an expedition cruise. Trust me. Before my cruise, the piles of clothes on the bed wouldn't have fit into a steamer trunk much less a regular-sized suitcase (or two). Partly it's because I imagined that a trek down to the South Pole would be like living in a National Geographic documentary. It's not.

First of all, expedition lines often gift travelers with a complementary parka and free use of key (and space-consuming) gear, like rubber boots. The parkas are normally yours to keep, but should you not want to lug them home many cruise companies have programs donating the coats to those in need.

It's also important to understand that if you're embarking on an expedition cruise to the polar regions, chances are you're sailing when the weather conditions are the most favorable. This means that in Antarctica it's austral summer. While you'll spend plenty of time on the snow and ice, the average temperatures are normally in the 30s and even 40s (Fahrenheit). Layering is more important than extreme-weather clothing. If you're on a polar cruise, plan to pack no-touch gloves and waterproof pants. On a tropical cruise? You'll want a couple of extra pairs of shoes for wet landings so you always have a dry pair handy. For any destination, whether the climate's warm or cold, UV sunglasses come in handy as does sunblock. And yes, bathing suits come in handy too.

For onboard life, no matter how upscale your expedition line is, leave formal wear at home (in fact, when I sailed more than one person wore shorts and flip-flops onboard). During the day, people are ultra-casual. At night, khakis and collared shirts for men (same for women though resort-style garb is good, too), is the definitive dress code.