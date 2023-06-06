Exotic Norway: Why a Cruise Is the Best Way to Travel

Urbane Tromso

As the biggest city north of Trondheim (and certainly among the top three within the Arctic Circle), Tromso is close to the top of the country – and well within the Arctic Circle. Its eclectic architecture will surprise travellers that have spent days seeing historic Viking and Nordic towns. It has a mix of neoclassical and modernist buildings that may serve as the last welcome to 21st-century life before continuing further north toward Nordkapp.

It has been said that Tromso’s Arctic Cathedral, a white parish church, bears a passing resemblance to Sydney’s Opera House. Perhaps from far away one can make that reference. However, from a closer perspective, this jagged architectural structure deserves props of its own. Its all-white roof zigs and zags with enough oomph that it calls attention from downtown (across the water) where most shops, hotels and restaurants are located.

Stroll through town but also save time for The Polar Museum, which explains much of what travellers will see as they venture even further to the top of the Earth. I could have spent hours here if I did not have beer on my mind.

That's because Norway's oldest pub, Mack’s Brewery, is in town. I came here to sample what would become one of my favourite beers of the trip, the Mack Midnattsol, with its hoppy and citrusy flavours. My fellow travellers raved about their experience at the Tromso Wilderness Centre, where more than 300 husky dogs will race to find a place in your heart. Yes, these are the dogs that pull sleds in the winter but during the warmer months, they still need attention and training. Trek through the forest with them, but be careful because you might just fall in love and miss your ship.