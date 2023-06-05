Exciting Places Cruise Lines Are Sailing to in 2023

We've already taken a look at the exciting places cruise lines are going to in 2022 -- everywhere from Prussia to the North Pole -- but what about the year after?
Cruise lines are already releasing their 2023 itineraries, as people who put off cruising for a year begin to plan and dream about traveling again. Some recently released 2023 World Cruise itineraries are almost sold out, or in the case of Oceania's 180-day Wold Cruise -- sold out in a day.
And as with next year, 2023 is promising to be a bumper year for exciting places to visit with Papeete (Tahiti), Mombasa (Kenya), Elephant island (Antarctica) and crossing the International Dateline all on offer.
We've taken a good look at what's out there and rounded up the six most exciting 2023 cruises.
Oceania Cruises has 127 voyages from seven to 77 days lined up for late-2022-early 2023. The range of destinations includes everything from a short trip to the Caribbean from Miami, Aruba, Barbados, or Panama City; to Tahiti and the islands of French Polynesia; as well as Africa; Asia, including springtime immersions in Japan; and a 35-day circumnavigation of Australia.
South America is featured heavily with Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, the Chilean fjords and the Amazon River part of the 2023 lineup One highlight which is new for 2023 is four South America voyages which include three days in Antarctica.
The 2022-23 itineraries go on sale on March 3.
The luxury line is offering a 79-day Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica aboard Seabourn Quest.
The grand voyage sees Seabourn Quest set sail to Central America, skimming the coast of South America, and sailing to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, before making its way back to the Amazon and through the Caribbean.
Departing on January 6, 2023, the 79-day voyage round-trip from Miami will visit a total of 37 destinations and 15 countries, with five overnight stays and extended stays late into the evening in eight destinations.
Silver Cloud is setting sail on a round-trip journey from Ushuaia, Argentina on January 28, 2023, for an 18-day cruise calling in at The Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Elephant island, Antarctic Sound, traversing the Antarctic peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.
Expect to see plenty of icebergs, glaciers and wildlife including penguins, seals, whales, and seabirds. Hike volcanic shores dotted with snow and penguins, paddle through mazes of floating ice in a kayak, or take a dip in the waters of Deception Island, a volcanic caldera near the Antarctic Peninsula.
Celebrity Cruises has a series of five- to 18-night itineraries in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific in 2022/23.
From September 2022 through April 2023 with departures from both Sydney and Auckland, the 19 different itineraries will have enhanced enhanced onboard and shoreside programming such as an overnight in Cairns with the option to sleep under the stars on a private pontoon floating above the Great Barrier Reef and savoring the region's wines poured by the winemakers themselves during the first-ever Australian food and wine itinerary to Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.
Other highlights include: Overnights in Hobart, Cairns and Adelaide; Longer stays in port with 8pm departures from popular destinations such as Melbourne, Brisbane, Christchurch, Papeete and Maui; Adding the Port Arthur, Tasmania; The return of the popular Auckland to Fiji voyage, departing for the first time in January; Three South Pacific island itineraries to Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu; and transpacific sailings at the beginning and end of the season, taking passengers between Honolulu and Sydney and crossing the international date line.
Sail through one of the most biodiverse seas on the planet and witness nature at its finest on an ultra-luxury voyage with Scenic Eclipse.
The 12-day Sea of Cortez in depth itinerary explores the pristine beaches, green mangrove forests and volcanic islands of the Sea of Cortez.
Departing from Loreto in Mexico, the cruise will explore untouched islands, passengers can kayak or paddle-board along the coastline.
You could snorkel this pristine body of water or -- hire the six-person onboard submarine, Scenic Neptune, for the ultimate underwater sightseeing experience.
With just 228 passengers on board, the ship also has two helicopters, up to 10 dining options, indoor and outdoor plunge pools and a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio with a butler service for all guests.
The 12-day voyage departs April 15, 2023.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its first sneak peek into 2023 with the early release of a "North American Waterways and Canadian Fall" cruise, including a maiden sailing of the Hudson River in New York.
The 34-night cruise on Balmoral will set sail from Southampton in September 2023 and will visit a number of Canadian ports, including St John's in Newfoundland and Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Balmoral will then head to America where highlights will include a scenic sailing of the size-restricted Hudson River, as well as the Cape Cod Canal and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Baltimore.