If you subscribe to any cruise line emails or join a cruise line loyalty club, sooner or later you'll get one that promotes a special "president's cruise" or sailing. You might wonder, what's this type of cruise all about and why would anyone be interested in sailing with a cruise line president?

We're here to tell you that these sailings can provide lots of perks and special events, especially if you're a repeat cruiser on the line. But even if a President's Cruise is your first time on a specific cruise line, you can still take part in the fun. Who knows… you might become one of those people who seek out a line's annual President's Cruise year after year.

Not all cruise lines do President's Cruises; some that have run recent ones in 2023 include Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Seabourn, Azamara and Windstar. Some river cruise lines, such as American Queen Voyages and AmaWaterways, have them too.

While the format can range from line to line, these President's Cruises have a few things in common. Here are six reasons why you should consider taking one.