How Do Viking River Cruises & Emerald Cruises Compare on Price, Inclusions and Booking Policies?

Much like virtually all river cruise companies, Viking and Emerald offer plenty of deals and promotions throughout the year, so comparing prices can be a tricky affair. Fares will also vary for each line depending on the time cruises are booked and the date of the sailing. Generally speaking, Viking's costs tend to be a bit higher than Emerald, but this is by no means a set rule. Using Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise tool, you can easily compare fares from both lines at any given time.

In terms of inclusions and onboard amenities, both lines are similar. They sell their itineraries on a cruise-only or airfare-included basis, offer airport transfers, free WiFi, and include wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner. The most notable difference is that Emerald includes gratuities in its fares, and Viking does not.

Both lines require a non-refundable deposit at the time of booking, with the balance payable 120 days before the date of departure for Emerald Cruises and 10 weeks for Viking, or in full if a cruise is booked less than these periods before sailing. Viking passengers who cancel more than 70 days before departure lose the deposit only and with Emerald a cancellation more than 120 days before a cruise results in forfeiture of the deposit. After that, Viking imposes a forfeit of 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 30 to 69 days before sailing, and the total fare for cancellations less than 30 days prior to departure. With Emerald, passengers who cancel more than 120 days before a cruise forfeit their deposit, 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 91 and 119 and forfeit the entire amount for cancelling less than 90 days before departure.

Choose Emerald if You Want Gratuities Included Emerald's fares include all gratuities for onboard and shoreside staff, which is a big plus point for U.K. passengers and any other nationalities that don't share the same tipping culture as the United States. Viking passengers are requested to settle onboard gratuities at the end of the cruise. Viking automatically adds $15 per passenger per day to passengers’ shipboard accounts, which is to be settled at the end of the voyage.

Choose Viking if You Want Your First Choice of Cruise or Might Have to Reschedule With a fleet of 65 ships in Europe alone (55 Longships and river-specific vessels for the Douro, Elbe and Seine rivers), you are far more likely to get the cruise itinerary and departure date of your choice with Viking. Similarly, if you have to reschedule your trip it will be much easier to find another sailing with Viking simply because of the number of ships they operate. By contrast, Emerald currently has a fleet of nine Star-Ships, eight of them operating in Europe.