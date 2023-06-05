Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s

Now in its second year, Marella's Electric Sunsets cruise is back in 2019, this time with a nineties theme. The line plans to transport passengers back to the decade made famous by the Spice Girls, grunge and "Friends," with some of the best headline acts from the decade, plus a host of other themed events.

So pack your combat trousers, crop tops and chokers and prepare for this unique pop-fest at sea onboard Marella Explorer.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming sailing, including what to expect and and how to get onboard.