What’s Included in a Disney Cruise?

Exactly what's included in a Disney cruise is part of what makes the higher price tag worth it, though in the end, it's the experience and Disney magic that are the real selling point.

When you're looking at Disney cruise prices, the base fare includes your room or suite (along with all applicable taxes and port fees), meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner, save for specialty dining), various snacks and ice cream throughout the day, soft drinks at meals and beverage stations, and onboard activities and entertainment extending to Disney character meet-and-greets, first-run and classic Disney film screenings and live Broadway-caliber stage shows.

It's also worth noting that the bulk of the fleet’s family-friendly cabins go a step further with convenient split bathrooms that make getting ready easier. Expect a toilet and sink in one compartment and a shower/tub combo and sink in the other.

Beyond these basic inclusions in Disney cruise prices, there are others that differentiate the line as well. Most notably, these include fireworks at sea (available on most sailings), offering “Pirates of the Caribbean” spectaculars in the night sky. Norwegian Cruise Line attempted their own pyrotechnic feats, but has discontinued them

Additionally, the free kids', teens' and tweens' clubs on Disney are more epic than aboard other ships given their immersive storytelling nature and larger spaces (in lieu of the casino you'll usually find on mainstream ships). Similarly, there are themed venues set aside just for adults too, like the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on Disney Wish.

Not included in base Disney cruise prices, however, are Port Adventures (Disney's shore excursions), shopping, spa and salon services, onboard photography services, nursery babysitting, ship-to-shore phone calls, arcade games, alcoholic beverages and drink packages and adults-only specialty dining at Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement (Disney Wish), Palo (fleet-wide), Palo Steakhouse (Disney Wish) and Remy (Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy).