What Kind of Disney Cruise Deals Can You Expect to Find?

Disney cruise deals are a bit elusive. In order to sift through the deals you might encounter -- whether directly through Disney Cruise Line, on Cruise Critic or from a travel agent -- there are some basic numbers you should know in order to maximize your cruise's value.

Deals on Disney cruises' inside cabins start at around $180 per person per night (before taxes and port fees). Anything even close should be considered a deal. For oceanview staterooms, fares close to $225 per person per night are deals. And while the gold standard for cruise deals across the mainstream cruise lines is around $100 per person per night for balcony cabins, Disney is not a mainstream cruise line. Any balcony cabin on a Disney ship priced under $300 per night is a good deal. Disney Cruise Line's largest rooms are Concierge Class cabins, and come in a wide array of prices. If you can snag one close to the $400 per person per night mark, you’ve got yourself a Disney cruise deal.

Pricing gets tricky on Disney cruises when it comes to adding people beyond the first two. And because it’s Disney, most people are adding kids to their staterooms. The basic premise is that the older the child, the more you will pay to add them to a stateroom. We found that adding a 13- to 17-year-old (or an adult) will cost between 60 and 77% of the fare paid for the first two passengers in the cabin, depending on the length of the cruise. Adding a 3- to 12-year-old will cost between 57% and 74% of the base fare and adding a 1- or 2-year-old adds 33 to 44% of the base.

Note that if you're using Disney's own cruise site, the price will at first look significantly higher than using a booking engine or other cruise line's website. So, don't get sticker shock when the price for a particular sailing starts at $2,067. What it means is that the lowest priced cabin they have available for the sailing is $920 per person plus port taxes and fees, for a total for two people of $2,067. Once you get used to it, it’s actually a nice feature you’ll wish other cruise lines would adopt so you aren’t hit with that big number after you’ve picked the stateroom of your dreams.