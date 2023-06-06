Defunct Cruise Lines History

Swan Hellenic Cruise Line History

Swan Hellenic has been around since 1954, when two British brothers named Swan began chartering ships to operate port-intensive cultural cruises for the British market. Their itineraries focused mainly on Greece -- hence the name Swan Hellenic -- but also included ports throughout the Eastern Mediterranean. The line's ship, Orpheus, proved extremely popular, and the it developed a large and loyal following, affectionately known as "Swans." In 1983, the firm was sold to P&O Cruises but was kept separate and maintained its singular identity. Then, in 1996, Swan Hellenic chartered an unfinished Ukrainian spy ship and turned it into the 12,500-ton, full-time cruise ship Minerva. By 2003, Carnival Corporation owned P&O Cruises and, therefore, Swan Hellenic. In that year, the former R-8 of Renaissance Cruises replaced Minerva I and became 30,277-ton Minerva II, with a passenger capacity nearly twice that of the original Minerva. In April 2007, Carnival Corporation pulled the plug on the one-ship Swan Hellenic operation, and the line vanished, with Minerva II going to Princess Cruises as Royal Princess. Shortly after, Lord Jeffrey Sterling, who had been chairman of P&O, bought the Swan Hellenic name, sold it to All Leisure and resumed Swan Hellenic's operations in May 2008 with himself as Chairman. A series of geopolitical events and terrorist incidents in Europe, North Africa and Turkey hit All Leisure (and, therefore, Swan Hellenic) hard, and the company went out of business in 2017.