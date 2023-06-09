Dogs are a man's best friend, and naturally the first ones there to help you pack when you're gearing up for a cruise. Of course, by help, we mean jumping into your suitcase, rolling around your clothes and begging you to take them along for the ride. We hate to leave our fur babies behind, but we know they'll be in good hands and never hold it against us. In the spirit of canine wanderlust, here are some of the cutest dogs helping you pack for your cruise.