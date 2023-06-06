  • Write a Review
Cunard Line's Cunard World Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Cunard World Club is Cunard's multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. It bases its levels on number of cruises taken or cruise nights completed, whichever is greater. Enrollment is automatic upon completion of your first cruise.

If your first sailing is a longer one -- for example, in the case of a world cruise, partial world cruise or full Panama Canal transit -- your initial enrollment in Cunard's loyalty program would be based on the number of cruise nights completed, so you could enter the program on one of the higher tiers.

You will only get the benefits of the membership level you have reached prior to embarkation. If you reach enough days sailed for a new loyalty program level while you are on a cruise, you will have to wait until your next cruise to receive any of those benefits.

All members enjoy notification of special offers from Cunard and some of the cruise line's partners, including several other travel brands. As members progress through the tiers, they receive tier pins; free internet; cocktail party invitations; priority check-in, embarkation and disembarkation in select ports; and more.

Special rates are offered to Cunard World Club members on select sailings, which might include upgrades and/or onboard credits. Double-check the special fares to see if they really are better than the rates you can get on your own.

Cunard World Club Levels and Benefits

Silver

  • Available upon completion of your first cruise

  • Exclusive member savings and special offers

  • Access to Cunard World Club desk shoreside for telephone assistance

  • Access to an onboard loyalty representative

  • Access to exclusive Cunard World Club website

  • Subscription to Cunard magazine

Gold

  • Available after two completed sailings or with 20 to 69 cruise nights

  • Receive all Silver perks

  • Receive a Gold membership pin on first cruise as a Gold member

  • Complimentary two-hour internet plan

  • Access to the Cunard World Club cocktail party

Platinum

  • Available after seven completed sailings, or with 70 to 149 cruise nights

  • Receive all Gold perks

  • Receive a Platinum membership pin on first cruise as a Platinum member

  • 20 percent discount on laundry and dry-cleaning services

  • A second two-hour complimentary internet plan, for a total of four hours

  • Priority check-in in New York and Southampton

  • Access to a private disembarkation lounge

  • Complimentary wine tasting on sailings of six nights or longer

  • 10 percent discount on White Star luggage service

  • Access to the senior officers' party

Diamond

  • Available after 15 or more completed sailings or 150-plus cruise nights

  • Receive all Platinum perks

  • Receive a Diamond membership pin on first cruise as a Diamond member

  • Complimentary four-hour internet plan, for a total of eight hours

  • Priority disembarkation where possible

  • One complimentary meal per sailing at a specialty restaurant on sailings of six nights or longer (with a reservation only)

  • Priority appointment with sales specialist

  • Dedicated Diamond member representative at the Cunard World Club desk

Updated January 08, 2020
