Cumberland River Cruise Tips

Pack for Any Weather

While thunderstorms are beautiful to watch roll in, they're much better from a distance than up close and personal, so pack your choice of raingear – raincoat, umbrella, galoshes – just in case. In the shoulder seasons, bring a shirt or two that are lighter than you expect to need and a jacket or sweater that you can layer on to keep you warm., You won't regret packing layers as they allow you to regulate your own temperature, whether you're out in town on an excursion, on deck watching the river go by or in the dining room ready to tuck into your dessert course.

Brush Up on Your History

After a couple of ports, it can start to run together but if you brush up on your history -- particularly Civil War history -- and familiarize yourself with this small slice of Tennessee and Kentucky history, you'll find those forts and facts and stories well-meaning docents tell make a lot more sense.

Getting a little refresher course on Civil War history will do little to prepare you for the avalanche of townie tales some smaller museums recite. When you find yourself in a grand home now chocked full of photos, maps and displays, take your time and ask plenty of questions of docents and guides. In other words, be a polite and thoughtful guest as these stories shaped these towns and many of them will amaze you.

Come Hungry (and Thirsty)

The region around the Cumberland River offers much more than you'd expect to find in the way of food and drink, so open your senses and come hungry. Cities like Nashville offer up their own endemic specialties like Nashville hot chicken (perfectly fried chicken coated in a mild, hot or emergency level spicy batter and a cavalcade of barbecue flavors and styles ranging from whole hog barbecue in vinegary, sweet and spicy sauces or Texas-inspired cuts and sauces. In towns like Paducah you'll find a related, but noticeably different, type of barbecue if you're in for a little compare and contrast. Don't forget, this a region of vices, with a history in moonshine, whiskey and tobacco, so you'll have the chance to sample a bit of each.

Be Ready to Relax

River cruising, whether on American or European rivers, delivers a pace that begs for relaxation, so slow down and takes it easy. When the weather is favorable, sit on the deck, visit the bow or stern, or hang out on your veranda and watch the river go by. Get to know the bartenders and your shipboard entertainment crew and the Cruise Director. Make a friend or two among your fellow passengers, but remember, it's a vacation, so don't be surprised if you look at your watch and find that it's nap-thirty a time or two during your trip.

Make the Trip Yours

This is your getaway; so bring a few things to help you relax. If you're a birder, bring your binoculars and bird guide and watch the trees, shores and sky for herons, egrets, bald eagles, too many types of duck to count and half-a-hundred other birds. Or bring that new set of crossword or sudoku puzzles you've been saving. Or your lucky deck of cards. Bring your telephoto lens and tripod so you can snap a memorable shot or two. Bring along the thing that help you get into your relaxation zone, but you'll earn bonus points among your fellow passengers if you bring something that's a little more social than your favorite spy novel.

Be Curious

There's one thing you should bring on every trip: your curiosity. Cruising the Cumberland River is no different. Daily talks by your cruise director, guest speaker, guide or, on some lines, your riverlorian are more fun when the audience -- that's you -- is engaged. Curious how locks work or why they are located where they are? Ask. Want to know about how Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake were formed? A few of your fellow passengers have the same question. Wonder why the river wasn't the site of more Civil War battles? Someone knows the answer, so ask the question you're curious about, engage with the folks onboard who are there to help you enjoy your time on the boat and learn a little something new.

When in Doubt, Ask

If you want to make the most of a free night in port but don't know what to do, you can hop on your phone or tablet and search for suggestions, or you can ask some of the folks onboard who know: the crew. The purser, she's spent time ashore and has favorite places to go. Same goes for the bartender you chat up every afternoon, and the drummer, the cruise director, housekeepers and everyone else onboard. Most of them have sailed your route a time or two (or 10) and can direct you to some off the beaten path places to eat, drink or pick up the right souvenir.