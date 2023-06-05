Elvis fans will be 'all shook up' about P&O Cruises' Tribute to the King voyage on Pacific Explorer. This is the third year P&O passengers have been invited to pack their blue suede shoes to celebrate the legend of Elvis Presley, and the excitement has die-hard fans limbering up for four hip-swivelling nights of fun.

General Info

P&O's four-night Tribute to the King cruise on Pacific Explorer sails a four-night roundtrip from Sydney to Moreton Island, Queensland from May 17, 2020. The cruise is also valid with P&O's $1 deposit deal, which enables a passenger to secure a booking while saving for their holiday. Note: The $1 investment is per person.

Lineup and Highlights

Pacific Explorer's entertainment director isn't afraid of a little research in the name of showcasing the King's unique talents and the timeless power of his music. The Elvis-themed cruise will include a stellar line-up of tribute artists, performers and music sessions that will encourage passengers to emulate the Elvis-the-Pelvis-style gyrations and signature snarl.

The Tribute to the King cruise will also feature Elvis karaoke, professional impersonators performing some of his greatest hits, themed parties, trivia, and a film marathon of his best-known movies and concerts.

The four-night itinerary from Sydney to Moreton Island is the ideal length to enjoy classic rock 'n' roll combined with the attractions of the island destination. Fans will also enjoy viewing the largest Elvis memorabilia collection at sea and enjoy sessions tracing his poverty-stricken childhood in a 'shotgun shack' clapboard house in Tupelo, Mississippi, where his family bought him his first guitar. The collection also covers his discovery by Sun Records through to his rock 'n' roll phase and his love of ballads and gospel music.

Onboard Vibe

Expect wall-to-wall Elvises and an army of swooning Priscillas enjoying The King's music, movies and more. This floating celebration of the life and loves of Elvis Presley will see passengers reliving rock 'n' roll when it was in its heyday. To add to the festive atmosphere, passengers can even enjoy a feast fit for The King, such as Southern fried chicken, cheeseburgers and peanut butter and banana sundaes.

Who Would Like It

P&O's Tribute to the King cruise will be music to the ears of those diehard Elvis tragics who never got over their idol leaving the building 40 years ago. Even if you're not a committed fan, couples, friends and families onboard will be hard-pressed not to find themselves falling in 'Hunka-Hunka Burning Love' with all the Elvis-themed action.

How to Book

The Elvis cruise is run by P&O Cruises Australia. For more information, visit pocruises.com.au.