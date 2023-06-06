Cruising With Sleep Apnea

The Prep

First, ask your cruise line about the ship's electrical system, and whether you need to use a converter or adapter, or if U.S. appliances will work. Many CPAP machines have built-in converters or adapters, but each one is different, so you'll want to make sure you know how it works. Some machines may require you to make an adjustment when you change voltage. It probably won't be an issue on most cruises, which run on standard U.S. current, but if you're taking a river cruise in Europe or elsewhere, it might.

In addition, pack an extension cord. Although cruise lines normally don't allow them, they make an exception for medical devices.

"Never assume the cruise line has one, and make it about 15 feet long or so," says Cathy Udovch of the Travelstore, an online company that sells travel accessories. "Very few plugs exist in most cruise line staterooms, and those that do are near the desk and not the bed."

If your ship uses non-U.S. plugs or voltage, buy an appropriate extension cord before boarding the ship, or order one online at home, and bring it with you. Also, bring an extra mask and filters.

Finally, check with your cruise line's disability services department about the availability of distilled water for your machine. Although, it's unlikely to hurt the device if you use tap or bottled water for a short period, most big ships will provide a gallon of distilled water without charge, or for a nominal fee.