Day 3: Feeling at Home

As we travel from Port Everglades in a southeasterly direction toward St. Thomas, our first port of call, we're gifted with another beautiful day on the Caribbean. If yesterday was all about settling in to our ship and getting reacquainted with Caribbean Princess, it now feels like home and we know our way around.

There's this great old tip from Cruise Critic members on how to manage your own sea day schedule -- you take a yellow highlighter and run it through every event you want to check out, and carry the daily Princess Patter along with you. What's a fun discovery on this cruise is that you can access your schedule via your own OceanMedallion. You can't miss the portals in the lift lobbies, at OceanFront, where there's an OceanMedallion boutique and info centre, and even on the pool deck.

No more highlighter, no more Patter (though, of course, it's still delivered to staterooms every evening).

Those of us who always carry a smart device around anyway (for me it's more a camera than a phone in the first place), you can also access all your information via the MedallionClass application. You can download it for free (it's available on Android, iTunes and GooglePlay) before you leave home or while onboard. Here's a rundown of some of the features contained within the MedallionClass app and how they work.

• OceanCompass: This is your digital map onboard, helping you find public venues and your own stateroom (if necessary) and, the best feature of all, it helps you locate and chat with your travelling pals and family via its ShipMates function (they'll need to opt in). I found that invaluable; on a spur of the moment impulse to dine at the British pub lunch, I was able to easily find my husband, wandering around, and invite him to join me. It made the ship feel just that much more intimate. One night after dinner, we learned from ShipMates that our travelling pals were drinking wine at Vines; we loved that we could easily join them. ShipMates is amazing, too, for families and groups travelling together because it helps you stay connected.

• PlayOcean: One of the more whimsical aspects of the OceanMedallion is the creation of your own avatar, or OceanTagalong, which you can do from home or onboard. Before our cruise, we thought this "personal digital companion" was more geared to kids and yet we had a blast. You create an ocean character with many different possibilities for colour, shape, fins, wings and other features, and it'll pop up on portals by the lifts. You can play interactive games at portals and on Movies Under the Stars. Also fun: Interactive, digital scavenger hunts around the ship.

• OceanNow: If PlayOcean is perhaps more geared to the kid in all of us, OceanNow is perfectly suited to any guest who wants the superb, intuitive service you get on a small ship with all the amenities, entertainment and activities that are the hallmarks of a bigger ship. OceanNow lets you order food and drink from anywhere you happen to be (you can also select retail items, like sunscreen), whether it's your own stateroom, from a cushy Movies Under the Stars chaise lounge or from a ringside seat in the Piazza.

• OceanView: What if you could carry the programming on your stateroom television with you around the ship? Via OceanView, you can access fabulous travel series like “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin” and “The Voyager with Josh Garcia” – they’ll inspire you to plan your next holiday.

• OceanReady: Before your cruise, download OceanReady to create your OceanMedallion account.

It's our second sea day. Our itinerary becomes much more port-intensive starting tomorrow, so we're taking full advantage of the chance to chill out for another day. The weather's gorgeous and the pair of main pools, one with the Movies Under the Stars screen and the other with a bandstand for live music, are lively. What's great is that they're never too lively at the same time -- so there's always a pool where you can be entertained -- and another where you can enjoy the quiet.

Speaking of serenity, one of the great Princess innovations -- and it's first-rate here on Caribbean Princess, too -- is its adult-only Sanctuary, located on Deck 16 forward. It's essentially a tucked-away area of the sun deck, with a canopy, the most comfortable plush chaises (more than a few folks on my visit were taking alfresco naps) and food and beverage service. You can book it for four-hour stints in the morning or afternoon (or all day, if you prefer) for a varying fee. For that, you get a reserved lounger in the sun or shade and all the peace and quiet you crave. Nonalcoholic beverages are provided, and crew offer bar service, too. Hungry? You won't have to leave to nosh; there's a delicious Sanctuary-only menu featuring fare for the those inclined to be healthy (we loved the grilled shrimp skewers with white beans, chili garlic edamame and citrus and kiwi carpaccio, among others). And yes, you can also order off the pool grill menu; there's a service fee so you don't have to leave the glorious confines of the Sanctuary, and it's worth every penny. A note: While there's no dedicated Sanctuary pool, one of Caribbean Princess' most delightfully out-of-the-way swimming pools is located just a few steps from the Sanctuary; it's tucked into a nook by the Lotus Spa and is typically uncrowded.

Speaking of food, look for the once-a-cruise (always on a sea day) Princess pub lunch. It's divine. It was held in the Crown Grill during our sailing and featured familiar treats like steak and kidney pie, ploughman's lunch (cheeses, fruits and bread) and fish and chips, and, for dessert, the most decadent and buttery bread pudding. There's no charge and it's popular, so plan accordingly.

MedallionClass Discovery: The cornerstone of what transforms MedallionClass cruising into something special is the MedallionNet Wi-Fi. It serves as a platform for all of the OceanMedallion innovations, it's also superfast and efficient. And for those of us who do like to keep in touch, via Instagram or streaming Netflix, it's absolutely magnificent. You'll never look at Wi-Fi at sea in the same way again. For the best deals on MedallionNet, book yours before you leave home.