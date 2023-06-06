Cruising With Kidney Disease

The Prep

About 90 percent of dialysis patients use hemodialysis, which is normally done in a clinic. The most realistic way for them to travel is to take a cruise planned for dialysis patients, which lets passengers continue with the treatment schedule they use at home.

For example, the company Dialysis at Sea regularly offers cruises with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise lines. It brings hemodialysis machines onboard, along with a renal care specialist team, including a nephrologist, dialysis nurses and certified medical technicians. The treatment takes places in the ship's infirmary. Unfortunately, the treatments are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid, although some patients do get partial reimbursement from supplemental insurance carriers.

In Europe, Dialysis While Cruising partners with MSC Cruises.

Going on a group cruise will be the easiest way to travel because planning dialysis during cruise port visits is complicated and risky since patients are at the mercy of shifting schedules and port changes.

However, those patients who use home hemodialysis can bring their machine with them. First, make sure the cruise line allows this. Then alert your supply company several months in advance to order extra materials.

For the 10 percent of dialysis patients who use peritoneal dialysis, a home-based treatment, it is also possible to travel with a machine and supplies and attend to your own health care, says Kelli Collins, vice president for patient engagement with the National Kidney Foundation. Generally, experts recommend that patients have a year's experience with the treatment before traveling, and some cruise lines require this.

"Peritoneal dialysis is a little bit more manageable," Collins says. "Anything is possible. We have people who go camping in the woods with their machines."

While it might seem convenient to have supplies sent directly to the ship, it's easy for them to get lost. One solution: Arrive at your port a day early, stay at a hotel where you can have your supplies shipped, and pick them up yourself. Also make sure you have basic materials like gauze sponges, antiseptics, disinfectants and gloves.

Whatever path you take, it's important to bring medical documents with you, including your doctor's dialysis prescription, medical histories and charts. Also, bring contact info for your dialysis machine manufacturer and supply company, and copies of your drug prescriptions.

Finally, send a note to your ship's disability services department before you travel to inform them about your dietary needs, and to request a refrigerator, if necessary, for your supplies. Also, ask to meet with the maitre d' to review your dining restrictions once you're aboard the ship.