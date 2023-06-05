Cruising Has Restarted! Here's What We Love Most About Cruising Again

The great summer 2021 cruising restart is underway -- and we couldn't be happier to be back. In May and June alone, Cruise Critic editors have been onboard three large cruise ships (albeit it at reduced capacity) -- MSC Virtuosa in the U.K., Celebrity Millennium out of St. Maarten and Adventure of the Seas out of The Bahamas.

For all three of us, it's been a long, long wait to get back onboard those traditional cruise ships. Returning has been a mixture of emotions and feelings -- some expected and some unexpected.

One thing that's been fun is rediscovering all of the things we love most about cruising. The saying is true: You don't know what you've got until it's gone. Even things that seemed cheesy are now fun to do again.

Here are the eight things we love the most about cruising again.