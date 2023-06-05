Cruising Antarctica and the Arctic: Which Expedition Cruise to Choose

You Want to Cruise With a Company That Has Lots of Experience

The Arctic: Pick Hurtigruten, a company that's been around since 1893 and is almost synonymous with Arctic exploration. (One of Hurtigruten's ships, MS Lofoten, was put into service in 1964 and still operates today.)

The cruise line continues to grow; it added electric-powered Roald Amundsen to the fleet in 2019 and has two more equally green ships on the way. Hurtigruten's ships are so much a part of Norway, they often serve as a means of coastal transport for residents. Ships range in capacity from 151 to 970 passengers and visit a variety of Norwegian coastal locations as well as Greenland. Hurtigruten also offers full and partial transits of the famed Northwest Passage.

Antarctica: One of the first names many think of when it comes to expedition, Lindblad has a reputation for seamlessly combining education and adventure. In 1966, Lars-Eric Lindblad led 57 travelers to Antarctica, the first commercial expedition to the destination.

Lindblad has grown over the years, and the company now has three ships committed to sailing in Antarctica (carrying from 102 to 148 passengers). All three ships feature Zodiacs and kayaks, and you can cross-country ski or snowshoe on the Seventh Continent. And for the really brave, there's the Polar Plunge -- a quick dip in the South Sea that earns you hot chocolate (or something stronger), plus a cool badge.

Go deep into Antarctica -- Lindblad even offers a cruise that transits the bottom of the world, from Ushuaia to New Zealand (or vice versa), hitting multiple stops in Antarctica. Or combine Antarctica with South Georgia and the Falklands.