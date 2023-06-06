Onward! To Juneau, Skagway and Glacier Bay National Park

By land: To get to Juneau, the next port, we'd fly on one of the several daily Alaska Airlines flights. The 1-hour hop is priced $177, one way. A taxi from the airport to the centre of town runs about $40, and here we'd stay at the Four Points by Sheraton, a newer hotel that's right in the heart of downtown, with lots of shops and dining within walking distance. The cheapest room I could find in August came to $295 with taxes (double), and only if I prepaid.

Any excursions I'd add to the itinerary -- helicopter flights over the Juneau Icefield, a canoe trip to Mendenhall Glacier -- will all be priced comparably to the price onboard the ship, so we'll leave this out of our comparison.

Skagway is the smallest port on the itinerary. There's a tiny airport, but the flight from Juneau can be pricy, so let's use the Alaska State Ferry system. These ferries represent the workhorses of Southeast Alaska, an indispensable network for residents. The ferries don't operate daily on this route, and speeds vary by boat. But optimally, we'll be on the Fairweather out of Juneau, and the trip north takes 2.5 hours; round trip, the ticket is $164.

Once in Skagway, accommodations are limited, but the Westmark Inn is a simple but comfortable beacon of hospitality. It's just a few blocks from the ferry pier to the hotel, so we won't need a cab, and summer specials bring the rate as low as $217. Again, lots of excursions are possible in Skagway, such as the rail trip to White Pass and the Yukon, but I'll leave these out of the comparison.

A cruise ship is by far the easiest way to see Glacier Bay National Park. To plan an independent visit, the only easy alternative to the cruise is a scenic flight, and Mountain Flying Services operates trips out of the Skagway airport. Flightseeing won't be quite the same experience as a cruise, but it will almost definitely be spectacular (bring me along!). The 1-hour flight over the Chilkat Range and along the east side of Glacier Bay is $336 per person, but if the weather's good I'd be sorely tempted to do the $606 Pilot's Choice, a 2-hour route that takes in the whole bay, and gets to within kissing distance of 4,663-metre Mount Fairweather.

After two nights each in Juneau and Skagway, we'll take the Alaska State Ferry back to Juneau and taxi to the airport ($40) for our evening flight onward.

By sea: It's a beautiful sail from Juneau to Skagway through the Lynn Canal, a spectacular, glacier-carved trough. It's usually a great time to be out on deck enjoying the scenery, but the onward route from Skagway takes us to Glacier Bay, a highlight of the journey for many Alaska visitors.

Bottom line: On a land-trip, four nights in Juneau and Skagway runs $1,229 per person, and that's using the shorter flightseeing trip to Glacier Bay.