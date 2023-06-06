Cruise Webcams to Watch Right Now

Cruise Port Webcams

Sydney Cruise Port Webcam

The Port of Sydney webcam shows a live feed of Sydney Harbour with prime views of arriving and departing cruise ships.

Airlie Beach Cruise Port Webcam

Watch tenders come and go via this webcam overlooking Abell Point Marina at Airlie Beach.

Cairns Cruise Port Webcam

This Cairns webcam shows a live video stream of the inner city with views of the Cairns Marina, Reef Fleet Terminal, Casino, Cairns Esplanade & Parklands. The view changes every 20 seconds or so.

Fremantle Cruise Port Webcam

The Port of Fremantle has two cruise port webcams, plus a truckcam if you fancy a change from looking at ships.

Adelaide Cruise Port Webcam

The webcam for Port of Adelaide's Outer Harbour features still images that are updated every 30 seconds.

Dunedin Cruise Port Webcam

Watch cruise ships coming and going in Dunedin with these two Port of Otago webcams.

Akaroa Cruise Port Webcam

Keep an eye out for cruise ships using this webcam overlooking the entrance to beautiful Akaroa Harbour.

Tauranga Cruise Port Webcam

Watch cruise ships pull in and out of port using these multiple Tauranga webcams.

Wellington Cruise Port Webcam

These images of the Wellington Harbour entrance refresh every minute. Reload the page to see the latest views.

Noumea Cruise Port Webcam This duo of webcams at Noumea offer panoramic views of two of Noumea’s most popular beaches as you watch cruise ships sail past in the distance.

Vila Cruise Port Webcam

Keep an eye out for cruise ships using this Vila webcam overlooking the harbour.