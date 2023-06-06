Cruise Webcams to Watch Right Now

If you're reading this, it's likely you're not on a cruise right now. But what's the next best thing? Watching the view from your favourite ship or port, of course. Keep up to date with the comings and goings via these live cruise webcams from some of the most popular cruise ships and ports. They might just help you to feel like you're actually there.
Editor's note: Cruise lines and ports are only listed if they had active webcams at the time of publication. Some links point to aggregate pages to access the cameras from multiple ships, while others go to individual ship cams. Feed functionality and quality are subject to change at any time and are dependent on many factors, including weather, connection speeds and the whims of cruise line and port officials.
Carnival Cruise Ship Webcams
Carnival Cruise Line's ships' webcams can all be found on one convenient page. Simply drag the cartoon ship to the corresponding location to see ships at sea, at the cruise line's private island or in ports of call. They'll show up, labelled, on a map for easy viewing.
Norwegian Cruise Ship Webcams
Norwegian Cruise Line has webcams on select ships in its fleet. Although we weren't able to find an aggregate ship webcam page, we did find that it's easy to view individual ships via a simple Google search. Here is a link to the Norwegian Jewel webcam, for example.
Princess Cruise Ship Webcams
Another cruise line that makes webcam viewing easy is Princess Cruises, which houses links to all of its ship cams on a single page.
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Webcams
Several of Royal Caribbean's ships used to have webcams, but the only one we found that's currently operational is the webcam on Independence of the Seas.
Sydney Cruise Port Webcam
The Port of Sydney webcam shows a live feed of Sydney Harbour with prime views of arriving and departing cruise ships.
Airlie Beach Cruise Port Webcam
Watch tenders come and go via this webcam overlooking Abell Point Marina at Airlie Beach.
Cairns Cruise Port Webcam
This Cairns webcam shows a live video stream of the inner city with views of the Cairns Marina, Reef Fleet Terminal, Casino, Cairns Esplanade & Parklands. The view changes every 20 seconds or so.
Fremantle Cruise Port Webcam
The Port of Fremantle has two cruise port webcams, plus a truckcam if you fancy a change from looking at ships.
Adelaide Cruise Port Webcam
The webcam for Port of Adelaide's Outer Harbour features still images that are updated every 30 seconds.
Dunedin Cruise Port Webcam
Watch cruise ships coming and going in Dunedin with these two Port of Otago webcams.
Akaroa Cruise Port Webcam
Keep an eye out for cruise ships using this webcam overlooking the entrance to beautiful Akaroa Harbour.
Tauranga Cruise Port Webcam
Watch cruise ships pull in and out of port using these multiple Tauranga webcams.
Wellington Cruise Port Webcam
These images of the Wellington Harbour entrance refresh every minute. Reload the page to see the latest views.
Noumea Cruise Port Webcam This duo of webcams at Noumea offer panoramic views of two of Noumea’s most popular beaches as you watch cruise ships sail past in the distance.
Vila Cruise Port Webcam
Keep an eye out for cruise ships using this Vila webcam overlooking the harbour.