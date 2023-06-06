The Pros and Cons of Cruising

Cruising has two main advantages over resorts. The first is the obvious one -- cruise ships move. That means on one weeklong vacation, you can visit multiple destinations without figuring out transportation logistics or packing your bags several times. It also means that ships can seek out the best weather. Cruise during hurricane season, and your ship will alter its route to get out of a storm's way; book a resort stay, and you've got nowhere to go if a hurricane is bearing down on your island.

The other is that modern-day cruise ships are packed to the gills with onboard activities. The newest ships sport rope courses, water parks, mini-golf, movie screens and rock climbing walls and crazy attractions like ziplines, bumper cars, surfing and skydiving simulators and other thrill rides.

Daily schedules are filled with wine tastings, dance classes, educational programming, trivia games and other activities. Evenings bring Vegas-style shows, Broadway musicals, comedy, magic acts and a variety of live music and dancing. Cruise ships also have dedicated youth areas with kid-specific and family-friendly programming, for tots to teens, day and night. It takes work to be bored on a cruise ship.

While cruise fares appear all-inclusive, however, that is misleading. Your cruise fare will generally cover onboard accommodations, meals in a few (but not all) onboard eateries, select nonalcoholic beverages (usually juice at breakfast and iced tea at lunch), pool use, daytime kids' programs and port stops in multiple destinations.

You will pay extra for soda, alcohol, specialty coffees, meals in specialty restaurants, gratuities and select onboard activities. And that's on top of paying for shore excursions, spa treatments, fitness classes, commemorative photos and souvenirs. (Luxury, expedition and river ships tend to have more fare inclusions… and higher prices.)