Cruise Trends 2020: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions

2. Private Islands and Beaches on the Rise

Private islands have always been a hallmark of cruising, but decades later, the cruise-sponsored beach day needs a refresh. Pair that with the loss of Cuba as a new cruise destination and cruise lines' desire to offer something new in the Caribbean, and the result is a new focus on expanding and upgrading the private beach experience.

Royal Caribbean leads the pack with its Perfect Day initiative, reinventing CocoCay in spring 2019 with a thrilling water park, followed by announcements of a private beach club for Royal Caribbean cruisers heading to Antigua in 2021 and Perfect Day experiences in the South Pacific on Lelapa near Vanuatu in 2022. Virgin Voyages debuts as a new cruise line in 2020 with its own beach club on Bimini in 2020. MSC is soon to unveil a pristine marine reserve, Ocean Cay, from what was a former sand excavation site.

Carnival has announced plans for an expansion of Half Moon Cay and the construction of a pier to eliminate time-consuming tendering. Norwegian has just unveiled an exclusive oceanfront lagoon area on Great Stirrup Cay with a private beach, luxurious villas, a spa, and new restaurant and bars.

Besides improving and adding beaches, cruise ships are staying longer in these island playgrounds, with CocoCay, Ocean Cay and Bimini Beach Club offering evening amusements like live music, beach bonfires, stargazing, light shows and even fireworks. Expect more amenity and programming upgrades to come -- or announcements of brand-new private beach areas in the works.