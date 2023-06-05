Cruise Trends 2019: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions

9. Cutting Edge Tech Will Change the Cruise Experience

Cruise lines have been talking about technology on cruise ships for some time, but 2019 will be the first year we see the cruise experience truly transformed by it. From facial recognition that gets you onto your cruise ship faster (Celebrity Edge, Royal Caribbean's new Oasis Class), to a digital, voice-activated "helper" in your cabin to answer your questions or turn on your lights (MSC Cruises), to smart bands that tell your door to open before you even touch the doorknob (Royal and MSC), virtually every aspect of our cruise will be technology-enabled. Look for phone apps that let you turn up the heat in your room while you're still in the theatre (Edge) or order a pizza to be delivered to you poolside (Carnival), and digital signage that recognises you as you pass to let you know that trivia will be in the XYZ lounge in 10 minutes (Ocean Medallion on Princess Cruises). It's Blade Runner meets Star Trek, and it's coming to a ship near you.