The cruise biz is constantly evolving. What's hot one year might be out the next as ideas and technology progress. At Cruise Critic, we love watching changes unfold and seeing advances on ships, in ports, on the high seas and rivers -- and we see a lot of them coming in 2017. Here are 10 cruise industry trends we think you'll notice in the coming year.

1. Old is New Again

Although Australia welcomes its first-ever newly built ships this summer (Ovation of the Seas in December and Seabourn Encore in January), we revert to refurbishments from February. P&O is revamping Pacific Dawn and transforming the current Dawn Princess into the prettier Pacific Explorer. Holland America is spending US$350 million on entertainment, cabins and dining fleetwide, while Norwegian Cruise Line is forking out US$400 million for upgrades. In the luxury sector, Crystal Symphony is booked in for a makeover and Silversea's Silver Cloud will be converted into an expedition ship. These are big investments, but much cheaper than building in a brand new billion-dollar ship.

That's not to say there are no new ships coming next year -- they just won't based in Australia. 2017's newbuilds include Princess Cruises' Majestic Princess, NCL's Norwegian Joy, Silversea's Silver Muse, Viking Ocean Cruises' Viking Sun, and MSC Cruises's MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia. The closest to us are the Norwegian and Princess ships, which will be deployed year-round for the China/Asia market.

2. Summer Hobbies Hit the High Seas

Bocce, barefoot bowls, outdoor movies, picnics, cabana parties, roller-skating, waterslides and theme park-style rides are coming to more Australia-based ships. Think of anything you might do these summer holidays and chances are you can do it on a cruise -- often at no extra cost. These fun new activities, borrowed from land, represent a growing trend that's here to stay.

3. More Australians Cruising Locally

The wider range of itineraries on better quality homeported ships is encouraging record numbers of Australians to cruise from their own backyard (almost!). Why go overseas when we have it all here? From reefs, beaches and rainforests, to exciting cities, historic towns and outback fringes, we can wake up in new places with French, Asian, Aboriginal or Pacific Islander influences. We also have unprecedented choice when it comes to cruise lines, from budget-priced to luxury and adventure, which will see more people trying different holiday styles.

4. Domestic Fly-Cruise Market Arises

The growth in local cruising is developing a domestic fly-cruise market, particularly for travellers from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The advent of itineraries to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, for example, is drawing thousands (including many first-time cruisers) to Cairns for more direct departures. On the west coast, Fremantle is opening up cruises to Indonesia, while sailing from Adelaide is popular for visiting wineries and Kangaroo Island or even cruising to Asia.

5. Expedition Cruising Grows

The exponential growth of expedition cruising is peaking with two more Celebrity ships in the Galapagos, Lindblad launching its first new build, Ponant debuting in the Kimberley, Coral Expeditions venturing to Asia and Melanesia, and Pandaw's 16 vessels expanding to different areas of Myanmar, Borneo and beyond. In 2018, Scenic ups the ante with a luxurious discovery yacht exploring everywhere from the Arctic to Antarctic. Over the next five years, this wave of new adventure ships will draw a wider batch of travellers to cruising.

6. More Bundling Builds an All-Inclusive Experience

An all-inclusive luxury cruise might not be right for everyone, but customising your holiday and paying upfront is still appealing to many people. That's why bundling, or prepaid package deals, is becoming increasingly common, even on lower-priced lines such as P&O. The cruise fare is paid before boarding, so why not include an internet package and a drinks package? It means fewer things to worry about organising onboard.

7. Cruising Looks for New Ways to Go Green

The International Maritime Organization has been cracking down on sulphur emissions for years, and cruise lines have begun to explore new ways to "go green". One of the latest trends is LNG (liquefied natural gas), which is heralded as the cleanest-burning fossil fuel. According to LNG leader Carnival Corporation, the natural gas eliminates sulphur oxide and soot particles and drastically reduces nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions. Other green-cruising initiatives we expect will continue to grow are scrubber technology and cruise lines offering passengers the option to go paperless, thanks to mobile apps that allow access to the ship's daily planner.

8. Theme Cruises Are Attracting First-Timers

Don't think cruising is for you? Never say never. State of Origin cruises, Melbourne Cup cruises, music cruises, comedy cruises, and food, wine and beer cruises are luring landlubbers to the ocean and rivers. Fans can't beat a chance to travel with their favourite TV stars, personalities and musicians, or just hundreds of other likeminded people. 2017 has more theme cruises for Australians than ever.

9. River Cruises Aimed at Active, Younger Travellers

They've been trying to attract younger people for years but river cruise lines are finally getting real about it, realising that you need to do a lot more than add a few bikes or a kayak tour. Uniworld is leading the pack with a whole new brand -- U by Uniworld, for ages 18 to 40 -- which will stay later in ports so nightlife-loving millennials can enjoy Europe's bars, clubs and piazzas. U also promises youth-focused tours, modern ship design, communal dining tables, cocktail mixologists and international DJs. Other lines are improving excursions beyond walking, cycling and kayaking, too: Crystal offers whitewater rafting and speedboat rides; and Avalon Waterways is developing more itineraries that focus on active pursuits.

10. Cruisers Turn to Online Socialising

The proliferation of cruise-focused Facebook pages and -- self-publicity alert -- Cruise Critic Boards and Roll Calls have spurred an obsessive community of cruising fans. As the number of Australian cruisers skyrockets, so too does the desire to connect with other likeminded people, to pick their brains, share cheap deals and ship reviews, and arrange to meet up onboard. Strangers are also using social media to find cabin mates and to join group cruises. This is a trend that shows no signs of slowing.

11. Australia Benefits From Asia 'Spillover'

One of the main reasons we're seeing more (and better) ships down under is because the booming market of China is getting the best new ships and Australia is a handy place to send them during the Asian winter. That's fine -- we are happy to take their lovely leftovers, but can we have them for a little longer, please, and slightly less expensive?