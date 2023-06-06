How To Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin: What You Need to Know

4. Cabin Size: From the Cheapest Rooms to the Most Expensive on a Cruise

In this age of mega-ships, cruise ship cabins now come in all shapes and sizes -- and are priced to match. In addition to the typical inside and oceanview cabins -- which are compact and are either windowless or have sea views -- you can find minisuites, expansive suites, duplexes and lofts aboard many ships. Balcony cabins are a nice midway point when it comes to your holiday budget, but balconies range from those that barely hold two chairs to huge wraparound decks with hot tubs. You'll want to determine how much space you actually need and want to pay for before you book your room.

Inside cabins or interior rooms: The cheapest, most compact rooms on a cruise ship

Interior rooms on a cruise ship are generally the cheapest option that you'll find on board. These typically have no windows, windows onto the ship's public interiors or -- as you'll find on NCL and other lines -- virtual balconies or portholes. If you're the kind of person who doesn't need a lot of space or amenities and would prefer to save your budget for shore excursions, ship experiences, drink packages or speciality dining, these can be an economical choice.

Outside rooms and balcony cabins: Solid mid-tier cruise options

Outside rooms and balcony cabins have one thing in common: They both let you look out to sea during your cruise. However, the cost can be significantly different.

Cruise travellers who spend all their time in the ship's public areas or onshore may be perfectly happy with standard-size cabins with nothing more than a window to the sea. However, those who avoid crowds and prefer quiet ocean views should opt for a balcony. They can also give you more space to spread out.

Don't forget to take your itinerary into account. On a chilly-weather cruise to places like Alaska or the Norwegian Arctic, you might not be spending too much time outside. Consider how much space and light you need in this case as a balcony might not be worth the added cost.

Related: Oceanview vs. Balcony Cabins: A Cabin Comparison

Family rooms: Upcharges may apply for more space

Family rooms are often suites that feature a separate kids' room (or sectioned-off area) plus an area for a parent of parents. The spaces for kids can range from a small alcove with bunk beds to an entire adjoining cabin. Pullman beds or pullout sofas can also help families with sleeping arrangements. If you're going to squeeze your whole troupe into one cabin, make sure the space is big enough to accommodate everyone (and their luggage). However, Disney Cruises is known for offering larger standard rooms meant to accommodate families. P&O Cruises’ latest Australia-based ships have eight-berth cabins for up to eight people.

Solo cabins: Sometimes economical for single travellers

Very few ships actually have cabins dedicated to solo travellers. These will have sleeping space for one and can be quite small. The studio cabins on select Norwegian ships are the most famous example of this: The 100-square-foot staterooms each contain a full-size bed, nifty lighting effects and a large round window that looks out into the corridor. If you're a solo traveller, you'll want to price out the cost of a solo cabin (usually somewhat higher than the double-occupancy rate of a similarly sized stateroom) compared to the cost of paying the single supplement (an extra fee tacked on if there aren't two people in a cabin; the price can come out to as much as double the regular rate) for a standard cabin. And book early, as solo cabins sell out quickly.

Related: The 7 Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travellers

Suites and beyond: The best option for high rollers

When it comes to choosing suites, it's best to figure out how much space you really need, what amenities are important to you and what you can afford to spend. Suites on most ships are often the first category to sell out, partly because there are fewer of them, and partly because they often offer extremely good value. For this reason, it's important to decide early what kind of suite you'd like.

Suites come in all shapes and sizes. You'll find minisuites on many ships, which are a bit bigger than balcony cabins and more clearly defined sleeping areas and living spaces. Some lines only offer suites, like Silversea, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Seabourn. You'll also find massive suites like the Royal Loft on Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships.

Among the most over-the-top suites you’ll find a private terrace with a hot tub, spacious living and dining areas, and butler service, plus access to an exclusive-access deck area. Other suites may come with dining areas, wet bars, deluxe bathrooms, walk-in closets, multiple levels and even pianos.