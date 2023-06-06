Embarking on a cruise by driving to a port -- even if it’s a couple of hours away -- can be more convenient and less costly than flying. And, it’s doable for most Australians.

Thanks to the rapid growth of cruising in Australia and New Zealand, more ships and improved port facilities, locals have better access to convenient cruises than ever before. With departures from 10 cities on every coast, a new Brisbane cruise terminal and a rise in home-porting luxury lines, there’s never been a better time to sail from home.

If you live within driving (or train travel) distance of the following ports, you can also avoid the extra cost and hassle of flying.

Here is a round-up of where cruise ships are departing on voyages from 2019 to 2021, so you can plan your next cruise holiday.