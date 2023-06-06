  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Ports Near Me: Ships in Your Closest Homeport for No-Fly Cruises

Tiana Templeman
Contributor

Embarking on a cruise by driving to a port -- even if it’s a couple of hours away -- can be more convenient and less costly than flying. And, it’s doable for most Australians.

Thanks to the rapid growth of cruising in Australia and New Zealand, more ships and improved port facilities, locals have better access to convenient cruises than ever before. With departures from 10 cities on every coast, a new Brisbane cruise terminal and a rise in home-porting luxury lines, there’s never been a better time to sail from home.

If you live within driving (or train travel) distance of the following ports, you can also avoid the extra cost and hassle of flying.

Here is a round-up of where cruise ships are departing on voyages from 2019 to 2021, so you can plan your next cruise holiday.

On This Page

  • Azamara Club Cruises
  • Carnival Cruise Lines
  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Coral Expeditions
  • Cruise &amp; Maritime Voyages

Azamara Club Cruises

2019/2020

2020/2021

Sydney

Azamara Journey

Azamara Pursuit

Melbourne

No Departures

Azamara Pursuit

Perth (Fremantle)

No Departures

Azamara Pursuit

Carnival Cruise Lines

2019/2020

2020/2021

Sydney

Carnival Spirit
Carnival Splendor

Carnival Splendor

Brisbane

No Departures

Carnival Spirit

Celebrity Cruises

2019/2020

2020/2021

Sydney

Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice

Melbourne

No Departures

Celebrity Eclipse

Cruise &amp; Maritime Voyages

2019/2020

2020/2021

Sydney

Vasco da Gama
Columbus

To Be Announced

Adelaide

Vasco da Gama

To Be Announced

Perth (Fremantle)

Vasco da Gama

To Be Announced

Updated March 09, 2023
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsAustralia CruisesCaribbean CruisesCruises from Sydney

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map