What's the best [fill in: pizza, steak, dessert] you ever had at sea?

If you're like us, food is a key component of your holiday experience. You plan for it ("let's visit the steakhouse on the first sea day"), you talk about it ("I'm so excited for ribs at lunch today"), you inquire ("where on the buffet did you find burritos?") and -- once you're back home -- you reminisce ("do you remember that delicious creme brulee we had on our Mediterranean cruise?").

And, when you meet other cruise travellers, you compare. You want to know where the best food finds are. Have you had the epitome of amazing onboard dining, or have you been missing out? Perhaps the tale of a heavenly meal will convince you to try a new cruise line -- or your story of a dinner not to be missed will persuade a shipmate to book at the specialty restaurant after all.

The staff here at Cruise Critic is no different. We talk a lot about cruise food, arguing about which menu items are "best," based on our favourite binges. To include you in our food-focussed conversation, we've come up with our top picks for a number of foods, based on our collective cruise experience. Just like Johnny won Most Likely to Succeed in high school, these cruise food superlatives are Most Likely to be Scrumptious (and, many times, even free). Spoiler alert: The chocolate melting cake did not make best dessert, and the best hamburger just might be overshadowed by its fries.

