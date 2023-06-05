Paris

Whether a first-time visitor or a Paris regular, here's what's fantastic about a river cruise that starts and ends on the Seine River in Paris: The itinerary builds in solid time in the city. What's challenging? There's so much to see! The plus is that because your riverboat is based in or around the city, you can conveniently stretch your cruise with a couple of days for land touring at either beginning or end (and if you want to stick with your cruise line, check out pre- and post-cruise offerings for seamless transitions).

Don't Miss: The number of legendary sites that everyone says you must visit in Paris will exhaust even the most determined traveler. Still, at the top of the list has to be the Louvre, France's national museum, whose palatial foundation dates back to the 12th century. With 650,000 square feet of exhibition space, it is known for a lot more than da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." Another key must-visit is the Musee d'Orsay, a massive museum specializing in French art (with a concentration in impressionism, which is a theme throughout our voyage) and whose building is as beautiful as any artwork. Make a pilgrimage to the Notre Dame Cathedral; while you can't go inside (or get too terribly close) because of the recent fire, its inspiring beauty is still on display (the best viewing spot is just outside the Shakespeare & Company bookshop in the 5th arrondisement).

Be sure to take a stroll through Luxembourg Gardens and head over to Montmartre to catch a show at the Moulin Rouge.

Independent Meanderings: Speaking of Montmartre, you can take a ship-organized tour to visit the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris (also known as Sacre-Coeur). Appreciate its Gothic architecture -- and its supreme views from the highest-in-Paris vantage points. Then wander around the picturesque village, where wannabe artists paint street scenes and find the city's only in-town vineyard. It's an easy place to visit independently, too, but we had a great guide who made the experience special for us. Just be prepared to climb 270 steps up (and another 300 or so if you go to the cathedral's tower at the tippy-top).

Other Paris options: Splash out on a five- or seven-course degustation menu at Jules Verne restaurant, atop the Eiffel Tower. It's got a new chef and a great view. Shoppers should head to Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, a fifth-generation department store; the opulent building is known as much for its gorgeous glass dome as its merchandise. Here, head up to the rooftop terrace for a grand Paris view and, inside, line up to experience Glasswalk, a 30-foot-long walkway that hangs some 52 feet. in midair and overlooks the store.

Active Pursuits: Walk! Paris is one of the world's most walkable cities and its neighborhoods, called arrondissements, all have different vibes and appeals.

Insider Tips: Paris has Uber and it's a great alternative to taxis (though the city's metro system is really easy to figure out and helps avoid clogged roadways). Be wary of pickpockets -- they're everywhere -- and this summer's scheme involved those working in pairs. One holds a clipboard and asks for information while his or her partner filches wallets and other belongings.