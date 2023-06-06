  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic Podcast: Your Guide to Cruise Ship Buffets

Cruise Critic
Staff

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud

Summary

Editors Gina Kramer, Brittany Chrusciel and Ashley Kosciolek of Cruise Critic discuss everything you need to know about cruise ship buffets, including etiquette advice and dining hacks.

Highlights

  • Buffets offer the most variety and flexibility for dining on your cruise

  • All the options at the buffet allow you to get creative with your dining experience (dessert first anyone?)

  • If you want to eat quickly make a point to avoid the buffet during peak times like embarkation day lunch

  • Mind your manners when in the buffet and keep your hands clean

We Want to Hear from You!

Please leave a review for us on iTunes! We appreciate any feedback.

Have a question? Email us at podcast@cruisecritic.com, or leave a voicemail at 609-583-0108.

Music by Tilman Sillescu, BMI of Universal Soundrangers Music, BMI; Sound effects from gollamar, Benboncan and ingsey101 of freesound.org

Updated January 08, 2020
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsAustralia CruisesCaribbean CruisesCruises from Sydney

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map