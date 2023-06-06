Cruise Critic Podcast: Cruise Trends With Carolyn Spencer Brown

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud

Summary

Carolyn Spencer Brown, Cruise Critic's Editor in Chief, speaks on cruise industry trends, including destination-immersive cruising and China's influence on international cruising.

Highlights

Immersive destination-focused cruises are blending expedition cruise itineraries with luxury amenities to create light adventure vacation experiences

Expedition cruise lines like Lindblad offer the chance to visit hard-to-reach destinations or to see more traditional itineraries with fresh eyes

The Asian travel market is gaining influence in the international cruise industry

China has already influenced international cruising in ways that we take for granted

We Want to Hear from You!

Please leave a review for us on iTunes! We appreciate any feedback.

Have a question? Email us at podcast@cruisecritic.com,or leave a voicemail at 609-583-0108.

Music by Tilman Sillescu, BMI of Universal Soundrangers Music, BMI; Sound effects from gollamar, Benboncan and ingsey101 of freesound.org