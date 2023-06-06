  • Write a Review
Cruise Critic Podcast: Cruise Drink and Beverage Packages 101

Cruise Critic
Staff

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud

Summary

Cruise Critic experts Colleen McDaniel, Senior Executive Editor, and Chris Gray Faust, Senior Editor, explain the ins and outs of cruise ship beverage packages.

Highlights

  • Cruise line drink packages offer convenience and value allowing for carefree sipping while you sail

  • Drink packages often include alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks

  • Drink packages are sold at a per day per person rate and charged to your room

  • Drink packages are often tiered so watch for inclusions when you make your selection

  • Think about your vacation habits when considering which drinks package to buy

More Resources

Have a question? Email us at podcast@cruisecritic.com, or leave a voicemail at 609-583-0108.

Music by Tilman Sillescu, BMI of Universal Soundrangers Music, BMI; Sound effects from gollamar, Benboncan and ingsey101 of freesound.org

Updated January 08, 2020
