Crab Shack on Princess Cruises (Plus Menu)

Meals

Passengers dining at the Crab Shack each receive a basket of popcorn shrimp and hush puppies as an appetizer with dipping sauces, followed by a small bowl of Manhattan clam chowder. They then choose from a list of entrees that includes a “Mud Bug” boil (crawfish and corn on the cob with onions, potatoes and andouille sausage); steamed Alaska king crab legs with Old Bay peel-and-eat shrimp; a clam, mussel and shrimp pot; and a mixed steamer (snow crab, king crab, jumbo shrimp, clams, mussels and kielbasa with potatoes and corn on the cob).

Desserts vary, depending on what's available at the buffet and in the dining rooms; choices might include fruit tarts or flourless chocolate cake.

Soda and alcohol are available for a la carte purchase.

Note: On Alaska sailings, the menu is slightly different, featuring an appetizer of smoked salmon rillettes, Alaska clam and oyster chowder, and entrees that include a smoked salmon and dill mussel pot and a bacon and curry mussel pot.