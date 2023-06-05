COVID-19: Which Caribbean and Bahamas Cruise Ports Are Open?

Cruising from the United States has resumed since the COVID-19 pandemic first halted operations in March 2020, and while most ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas are now open, others remain closed to all tourism or have tight restrictions when it comes to who can get off the ship.

If you're planning a Caribbean or Bahamas cruise and interested in specific destinations, we break down which ports are open and closed to cruising. Strict entry caveats -- namely vaccination requirements -- also are outlined below. (Cruise lines manage and facilitate necessary rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests.)

Some cruise lines sailing these itineraries require all passengers be fully vaccinated. Rules enforced by countries/territories and cruise lines are subject to evolve and change as new data becomes available, so remaining flexible with your plans is key.

Note: Ports are listed as they appear on most cruise ship itineraries. Some are in countries outside the Caribbean and Bahamas but accessible from ships that sail to those regions. The information in this story is accurate as of August 2021.