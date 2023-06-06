  • Write a Review
Costa Cruises' Costa Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

CostaClub is Costa's six-tiered passenger loyalty program. Each tier is considered its own "club." You can enroll in the program via the Costa Cruises website once you have booked your first cruise.

Passengers earn points for each day sailed, depending on the type of cabin booked, as well as by making onboard purchases before or during their cruise. Passengers receive more points depending on how far in advance they make their booking.

Points for cabins are allotted as follows:

Inside Cabins

  • Booked within 90 days of cruise: 100 points per day

  • Booked 90 to 360 days out: 200 points per day

  • Booked more than 360 days out: 300 points per day

Outside Cabins

  • Booked within 90 days of cruise: 150 points per day

  • Booked 90 to 360 days out: 300 points per day

  • Booked more than 360 days out: 450 points per day

Balcony Cabins

  • Booked within 90 days of cruise: 175 points per day

  • Booked 90 to 360 days out: 350 points per day

  • Booked more than 360 days out: 525 points per day

Suites

  • Booked up to 360 days before sailing: 450 points per day

  • Booked more than 360 days out: 600 points per day*

Passengers will also receive two points for every dollar spent onboard, including purchases made via Costa Cruise's website. All points expire after three years, with membership levels re-evaluated every year. That means if you only cruise once a year and don't spend a lot onboard, you might never reach the highest CostaClub tiers.

Costa's loyalty program perks vary according to membership level, and include discounted cruise fares, access to special onboard events, an onboard welcome gift and more.

CostaClub Levels and Benefits

Ambra

  • Available upon booking first Costa cruise (0 points)

  • Special welcome gift once onboard your first Costa cruise

  • Use of CostaClub Point, an onboard help desk

  • CostaClub cabin card

  • Discounts on select onboard purchases and services

  • Complimentary cake and photo when celebrating your birthday onboard

  • Participation in interactive Costa_Club_Show and complimentary photo

  • Access to an exclusive CostaClub yearly sailing with exclusive activities for members

  • 5 percent discount on select sailings

Acquamarina

  • Available with 1 to 2,000 points

  • Receive all Ambra perks

  • Onboard welcome gift when you level up

  • 10 percent discount on select sailings

  • Free cabin upgrade for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year

  • Chocolate in cabin on gala nights during cruises of four nights or longer

  • Complimentary bottle of water in your cabin

  • Welcome Back cocktail

  • End-of-cruise CostaClub gift

Corallo

  • Available with 2,001 to 5,000 points

  • Receive all Acquamarina perks (excluding free bottle of water)

  • 12 percent discount on select sailings

  • One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine in cabin

  • Complimentary specialty coffee and slice of cake

Perla

  • Available with 5,001 to 13,000 points

  • Receive all Corallo benefits (excluding specialty coffee and slice of cake)

  • 15 percent discount on select sailings

  • Business class supplement on Costa flights

  • Complimentary fruit basket and bottle of sparkling wine in cabin

  • Complimentary specialty restaurant dinner when available

  • 20 euro onboard credit

Perla Oro

  • Available with 13,001 to 26,000 points

  • Receive all Perla benefits

  • 17 percent discount on select sailings

  • Fast-track security for Costa flights departing from Pointe-a-Pitre

  • 50 euro onboard credit

  • Free cabin upgrade to a suite for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year

  • Complimentary gown, slippers and toiletries

  • Extra pool towel in cabin

  • Access to VIP cocktail party on cruises longer than four nights

  • Exclusive cruise ship galley tour

Perla Diamante

  • Available with 26,001-plus points

  • Receive all Perla Oro benefits

  • 20 percent discount on select sailings

  • Priority disembarkation

  • Complimentary luggage pick-up, delivery and laundry service

  • Priority luggage delivery to cabin

  • Access to exclusive embarkation lounges in Savona and Barcelona

  • Pillow menu

  • Access to dedicated staff members onboard

  • Mini-bar stocked according to your preferences

  • Reservations in the Club Restaurant for three meals a day for the entirety of each cruise

  • Reserved front-row theater seats

  • Complimentary spa day

  • 75 euro onboard credit

  • Wine tasting experience on cruises of seven nights or longer

Updated January 13, 2020
