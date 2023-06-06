Here's everything you need to know about Costa Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Costa cruises?

Costa Cruises' drinking age is 21 for any cruise leaving from the United States. The drinking age is 18 on any vessel leaving from a non-U.S. port.

Can I bring booze onboard a Costa cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: No alcohol is permitted onboard; if found, it will be confiscated and held until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Any alcohol purchased on land will be held until the cruise's conclusion.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be held until the end of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Costa cruises?

A complimentary alcoholic beverage is offered at the Captain's Cocktail Party, as well as at the invitation-only Farewell Cocktail Party. Past-passenger club members may also be treated to a free bottle of wine and wine-tasting events. As of April 2018, a new tiered pricing model for Costa cruise fares allows passengers sailing in Classic, Deluxe and Premium fare categories to indulge in select complimentary beverages.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Dedicated wine bars are featured fleetwide, placing an emphasis on Italian varietals and featuring air-conditioned cellars, modern wine dispensers and ocean views. Cognac and cigar bars (aboard Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Luminosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Magica, Costa Deliziosa and Costa Pacifica) serve a wide selection of cognacs, rums and whiskies. On Costa Diadema, look out for the Bavarian-styled Dresden Green Pub.

