Costa Concordia: The Refloat

Day 1's partial refloat was just the beginning of the first stage of a week-long operation that will see Concordia raised out of the water by three decks. This stage is likely to take three days in total.

As the decks emerge from sea level, they will be emptied of water via a slight tilt to the ship. Draining the water from the three decks will bring Concordia a further 14 meters above sea level. Concordia also faces several days at sea before it reaches the scrapyard in Genoa, on Italy's mainland.