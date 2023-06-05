The Copenhagen Cruise Port, officially known as Copenhagen Malmö Port, welcomes more than 875,000 cruisers each year. You don’t have to stray far from the Port of Copenhagen to soak in the unique Danish culture. Stroll through Nyhavn to view the city’s vibrant waterfront area, snack on Danish sweets and admire the gorgeous canal and vibrant houses.
Read on for our breakdown of Copenhagen cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services, and more.
Oceankaj Terminal 1/2/3 Nordhavnen, 2150 København
Langelinie Pier Langeliniekaj 2 2100 København
Nordre Toldbod 1259 København
Ocean Quay (Oceankaj) is the largest cruise ship docking area and hosts three separate terminals for cruise ships: Oceankaj Terminal 1, Oceankaj Terminal 2 and Oceankaj Terminal 2.
There is no terminal building at Langelinie Pier, but the quay offers a small visitor information center, shops, cafes, ATMs and currency exchange. Nordre Tolbod is another small quay that has no terminal building.
Be sure to check your documentation to determine which terminal to go to for embarkation. The Copenhagen Cruise Port has numerous cruise lines available at all of its terminals: Azamara, Costa Cruises, CroisiEurope, Disney Cruise Line, Emerald Cruises, Explora Journeys, Holland America Line, Lindblad Expeditions, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Ponant, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Windstar Cruises.
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Port of Copenhagen:
Via O2 South: Turn right onto Sundkrogsgade. Continue straight and then turn right onto Baltikavej.
Via O2 North: Turn left onto Sundkrogsgade. Continue straight and then turn right onto Baltikavej.
Multi-day parking is available for cruises leaving Ocean Quay cruise terminal. At Oceanvej 15, cruisers can park all vehicle types, including campers and RVs. Check-in and check-out for the parking lot are available between noon and late evening. Major credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Maestro are accepted.
There is no long-term parking available at Langelinie or Nordre Tolbod. Short-term parking near Langelinie Pier is available at Parking Indiakaj.
Cruisers are in luck with Copenhagen's extensive public transportation system. From the Copenhagen Airport, take metro line two (the yellow line) to stop Kongs Nytowrv. Switch to metro line four (the blue line) and get off at stop Orientkaj. Transfer to bus 164, and it will take you to Oceankaj Terminal.
It will take around 45 minutes to reach the terminal from the airport. Note that you need a three-zone ticket for this trip on public transportation.
Taxis are available 24 hours a day at taxi stands located at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. You can pre-book a taxi from Copenhagen Airport's official taxi stand or wait in line at the taxi stand upon arrival. A green “FRI” sign in the front window indicates when a taxi is available.
Traffic can be an issue between the airport and the cruise port in Copenhagen. The total drive time can be between 25 and 55 minutes, depending on traffic. Inform your taxi driver in advance if you would like to pay by credit card.
Cruisers at the airport can also use the ridesharing app Viggo to get to the cruise port in Copenhagen.
The terminals at Ocean Quay have the easiest access to restaurants and other services. A few restaurants are located within walking distance of these terminals at the Port of Copenhagen.
Nordre Toldbod is situated next to a beautiful walking park with cafes and places to grab a quick bite. Langelinie Pier is located near small shops and stores. If your boat embarks from Langelinie Pier, we recommend grabbing snacks before you arrive as there aren't many options available.
Nordhavn is the closest train station to the cruise port in Copenhagen. From Nordhavn station, walk 10 minutes to bus stop 164 Kalkbrænderihavnsgade. The bus ride takes 10 minutes and goes directly to Ocean Quay.
If you are arriving by train at the central station Kobenhavn Hovedb., take the above-ground S-train (S-Tog) to your cruise terminal. Hop on S-train A, B, C or E and take it to stop Svanemøllen. Walk four minutes to transfer to bus 164 at stop Strandvænget (Strandvejen). Get off the bus at Oceankaj.
Cruisers can be dropped off at the entrance to Oceankaj Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from both taxis and personal cars. Cruisers can also be picked up at the terminal entrances during disembarkation.
We recommend bringing your own wheelchair if it's needed during embarkation and disembarkation from Nordre Toldbod and Langelinie Pier. If a wheelchair is required during your sailing, wheelchair rentals can be prearranged through most cruise lines.
There are bathrooms located inside the Ocean Quay terminal. If your ship docks at Langelinie Pier or Nordre Toldbod, we recommend using the restroom before arrival as there are no facilities at either location.
Free Wi-Fi is available at the cruise port in Copenhagen at Ocean Quay Terminals 1, 2 and 3.
There are ample seating areas at each of the Port of Copenhagen's three terminals.
Note that there isn't a terminal building at either the Langelinie Pier or Nordre Toldbod, so be prepared to stand during embarkation and disembarkation.