1. Aurora Expeditions

Founded by Australian mountaineer Greg Mortimer and his wife Margaret in 1992, Aurora Expeditions has expanded operations beyond the Arctic and Antarctica. Other destinations include Patagonia, Greenland, Iceland, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Nepal, Ireland and Scotland. Travelling with Aurora is all about the adventure and diverse itineraries led by highly experienced expedition leaders. Solo travellers have several options (such as cabin-sharing with a like-minded traveller) to take the sting out of a single supplement.

In 2019 the company farewelled its trusty old fleet and launched the modern Greg Mortimer, which was the first cruise ship in the world with the revolutionary X-Bow, a pointed hull that cuts through rough seas to gives passengers a smoother ride and, hopefully, less seasickness. A similar ship, Sylvia Earle, is expected to be completed by October 2021. Good food, stylish decor and well-appointed cabins have also enhanced the offerings on this pioneering polar company.

2. True North Adventure Cruises

Sticking close to home, this one-ship luxury expedition line cruises the Kimberley and Western Australian coasts, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and West Papua. Launched in 2005, the all-white 36-passenger True North is built to meander up narrow, shallow waterway and river systems. In the Kimberley it almost nudges the wonderful King George Falls, providing guests with a pretty misty experience (other expedition ships anchor quite a long way away).

The company has been plying WA's coastline for more than 30 years. Itineraries include the Fremantle to Dampier jaunt via Ningaloo Reef, a selection of Kimberley coast excursions from the classic 13-day Wyndham to Broome cruise, to shorter barramundi-fishing itineraries. Further south, the ship travels from Adelaide to Ceduna via Coffin Bay and Port Lincoln, offering glimpses of a rugged coast few Aussies see, especially in such style. Equipped with six small expedition boats and a six-seater helicopter (the only one on a ship in the Southern Hemisphere), there's no nook or cranny that can't be explored on these trips.

3. Hurtigruten

The Norwegian-based cruise line Hurtigruten plies the poles with 15 ships of varying sizes. On the horizon in 2019 is its forthcoming flagship, 530-passenger MS Roald Amundsen. It will be the first of two hybrid propulsion ships that will reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent. The ship features suites and cabins with balconies, as well as ocean-view staterooms. The Expedition Suite even has a private outdoor hot tub and comes with amenities like a bathrobe and espresso maker.

Don't let the trappings fool you though -- these cruises are all about nature. Like other expedition vessels, MS Roald Amundsen has its own small landing crafts that take passengers to incredible seaside locations. Passengers are an international mix, and the ship -- which will operate in English and Norwegian -- adds other languages, such as German or French, if needed.

4. Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions, allied with National Geographic, offers soft-adventure cruises on a fleet of six capable vessels (as well as several charters) that carry from 28 to 148 passengers. Forget big-ship accoutrements like casinos and multiple bars and restaurants -- though all ships offer LEXspa treatment rooms for onboard spa services.

The ships are comfortable, and there are some great touches like the local, organic foods used in meals. The line has become especially well regarded for its staff of topflight naturalists, historians, undersea specialists and expedition leaders who accompany each of its trips; many also have National Geographic photographers, or at least a Lindblad-National Geographic-certified photo instructor.

But Lindblad's ships serve more as base camps for exploring the world's waters, with cruises to all seven continents, including the Galapagos, South Pacific, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, Greenland and the Arctic Circle. Besides kayaks (for paddling excursions) and the obligatory Zodiacs, which are used to make landings, ships are equipped with scientific tools such as hydrophones (to snoop on marine mammals), underwater cameras and video microscopes.