Short cruises from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide are ideal for times when you're short on time or cash. Mini cruises and weekend cruises, from two to five nights, require only a will to sail and (possibly) no more than a carry-on. You don't need a passport if there are no international ports, but do bring a government-issued photo identification such as a drivers licence.

P&O, Princess, Carnival and Royal Caribbean are among the lines with 'taster' cruises departing from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth on a variety of ships, from big to small. Not all sampler cruises are bargain-priced -- that depends on the desirability of the ship and the sail date.