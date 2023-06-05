Comedy Cruises 2020

2. The Big Laugh Comedy Festival

Returning for the third consecutive year, P&O Cruises' The Big Laugh will be back by popular demand in 2020, delivering more big-name comics, performances and jokes than ever before. Departing June 5, The Big Laugh Comedy Festival is a three-night round-trip from Sydney (there are no port calls) onboard the 2000-passenger Pacific Explorer. Book early as it sells out quickly.

Line-up and Highlights

P&O doesn't release the names of comedy acts until a couple of months before departure but you can expect to see more famous comics than on the Short Break comedy cruises. P&O's Comedy Festivals generally feature a greater variety of acts, too, from family-friendly shows to risque, after-dark specials. Last year, top-name acts such as Tom Gleeson, Dave Hughes and Mel Buttle were among the stars of the 2019 Big Laugh Comedy Festival.

The 2020 Big Laugh cruise encompasses a wide variety of acts staged in different venues around the ship, so you can pick and choose from the full theatre experience in the two-deck Marquee Theatre or more intimate gigs in Pacific Explorer's small bars and lounges. While P&O aims to deliver comedy that will suit all tastes, you can expect some raunchy late-night 18+ shows. Comedy workshops aren't usually held during Big Laugh Comedy Festival cruises.

Onboard Vibe: Apart from laughing yourself sick every night, there are plenty of things to do around the ship during the day -- and alternatives to comedy shows in the evening as well. You might run into that outrageously bawdy woman who kept an audience in stitches the night before at breakfast -- or more likely, brunch -- and you'll probably catch up with like-minded friends, both new and old.

Who Would Like It: Family groups (there are kid-friendly PG shows as well as R-rated gigs); friends cruising together; and singles and couples who have booked the cruise with the aim of having a good laugh.

How to Book: Contact your travel agent or see P&O Cruises.