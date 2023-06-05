Christian cruises -- particularly Christian music cruises -- have become a popular option for individuals who want to enjoy all of the benefits of a cruise vacation alongside other cruisers who share their religious views and values. The growing popularity of this particular cruise style means that some of Christian worship music's top artists are joining in on the onboard fun.
Some worship bands have their very own dedicated sailings while others take part in Christian music cruises that feature extensive lineups of chart-topping Christian bands and singers. In addition to live worship, many Christian music cruises also feature onboard spiritual enrichment activities, as well as more typical onboard entertainment options like deck games and karaoke contests.
Passengers might even get the chance to meet their favorite Christian music artists during scheduled meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions and other organized onboard activities. Theme cruises do tend to sell out, so be sure to book early.
Here are some popular Christian music theme cruises to look out for.
Legendary Christian worship band MercyMe has invited a lineup of other Christian worship music artists to join them and their families on a Caribbean cruise. Passengers can spend time in fellowship with the musicians themselves, as well as their families, attend live worship sessions and enjoy plenty of rest and relaxation with like-minded cruisers.
With appearances and live performances by nearly two dozen speakers and Christian music artists, the K-Love Cruise (sponsored by the radio station of the same name) gives Christian music-lovers the chance to see some of their favorite performers live and immerse themselves in worship while on a relaxing Caribbean vacation. These sailings also typically feature additional onboard activities, such as theme nights and Q&A sessions, but the K-Love Cruise predominantly focuses on the music.
Dubbed the "Largest Summer Festival on the Water," the Summer Hits Cruise is the Christian music cruise for young fans of worship music who like to party while still maintaining their values and honoring their faith. The Summer Hits Cruise features a lineup starring some of the absolute biggest names in popular Christian music, representing a variety of musical styles from hip-hop to country. In addition to musical performances throughout each day of the sailing, the cruise features additional onboard activities and entertainment, such as '80s theme nights and celebrity-led karaoke.