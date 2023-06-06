Chops Grille is a steakhouse onboard Royal Caribbean ships that serves as the place to snag a juicy steak. While the steak may be delectable, that's not all the stacked menu at this steakhouse can offer diners; cruisers who visit this venue can also opt for superb fish, Maine lobster, lamb, pork and chicken options.

Chops Grille is one of many specialty dining options available on Royal Caribbean's ships, and it's an ideal spot for special-occasion meals to celebrate birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. It also makes for a superb venue for simply a romantic dinner outside of the main dining room.

Wondering what you can expect at this speciality restaurant? Cruise Critic compiled everything you need to know about Chops Grille, from attire and ambiance to the menu and Royal ships you can find it -- and so much more.