Choosing a Cruise Itinerary

Destinations to Consider

First-time cruisers gravitate toward a few popular destinations, depending on their vacation goals and interests. Learn more about cruise regions as you narrow down the best cruise itinerary for your family.

Caribbean and Bahamas: Many first-time cruisers choose the Caribbean or Bahamas, where itineraries tend to be one week or less. These cruises operate mainly from Florida ports but are also available from places like New Orleans, Galveston, Baltimore and New York.

The ships take you to island paradises where you can soak up sun on the beach, try water sports, sample the local cuisine and shop for souvenirs. Many include a beach party at a tropical island owned by the cruise line; you can't even visit these unless you're on a cruise ship.

Standard Caribbean itineraries are either Eastern Caribbean (visiting places like Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Maarten) or Western Caribbean (visiting Grand Cayman, Jamaica and Mexico). Southern Caribbean cruises are either longer or depart from Puerto Rico to visit a range of islands, such as St. Lucia, Barbados or Martinique. Short Bahamas cruises feature ports like Freeport and Nassau, plus private islands. Longer sailings will add visits to Florida or other Caribbean islands.

Alaska: Cruisers flock to Alaska from May through September for the history, frontier ambiance, wildlife and -- above all -- the scenery, with glacial views being a highlight. Most cruises depart from Seattle, Vancouver or ports near Anchorage and last about seven days. Choose a roundtrip cruise for easier flight arrangements or a one-way voyage if you want to tack on a land trip within Alaska.

Europe: A cruise to Europe is a great way to see this vast region. You can hop from country to country without unpacking and repacking your bags. The Mediterranean is now a year-round market, while Northern Europe and river cruises have shorter seasons. Itineraries generally range from seven to 14 nights.

Eastern Mediterranean cruises generally visit Greece and Turkey, while Western Mediterranean voyages call on France, Spain and Italy. Northern Europe cruises include Scandinavia and/or Russia, while river cruises can visit places such as Germany, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and France.

Bermuda: These cruises are plentiful in spring, summer and fall, with weeklong departures offered from the East Coast. Beaches, golf and historic attractions are Bermuda's big draws. Bermuda-exclusive itineraries often stay three days in port, though hybrid itineraries might call for just a day or two.

Hawaii: Popular with honeymooners, Hawaii dishes up lush and volcanic landscapes, beach time and water sports, as well as a taste of local culture. It's an exotic destination that's entirely American (so no need to exchange currency). Norwegian Cruise Line is the only major cruise line offering weeklong all-Hawaiian-island itineraries roundtrip from Honolulu; other lines generally offer lengthier cruises that depart from the mainland U.S. and have several days at sea.