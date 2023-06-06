Chef's Table on P&O Cruises

The Chef's Table is here to bring you the most exclusive, intimate and luxurious onboard experience. Limited to a small group of 14, and to one booking per guest, take a dip into lavish living and indulge in a nine-course (Pacific Eden and Aria) or seven-course (Pacific Jewel) degustation menu accompanied with fine wines.

Ambience

Hosted in a private room, The Chef's Table really goes above and beyond all other dining experiences. Before sitting down to eat dinner, you will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the kitchen within your small group. A waiter, the chef or sommelier will guide you through each course and its matching wine. Set aside three to four hours for this memorable experience.

Meals

Begin your evening with a cocktail reception and canapes with the ship's executive chef. The chef will introduce each meal, such as a marinated ahi tuna with wasabi and miso mayonnaise or a red curry chicken and coconut broth with poached pear in aged port. This is fine dining at its best.

Price

The Chef's Table experience costs A$95 per person.

Ships

The Chef's Table can be found on the following P&O ships: