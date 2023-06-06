Celebrity Eclipse vs. Celebrity Silhouette

Entertainment and Bars

Most of the bars and drinking venues are the same across both ships, with a few differences.

Gastro Bar forms part of the Passport Bar, found on both ships, and in reality is a well-stocked fridge of craft beers. You'll also find a beer menu, and a sommelier. The Gastro Bar also offers food for an extra cost, such as small plates of cold cuts and larger plates of items like beer-battered cod and chips, which you can wash down with one of the 45 different beers.

Silhouette has two bars not found on Eclipse: Craft Social and the Entertainment Court Bar.

Craft Social is a bit like an upmarket sports bar, with more than 50 different types of beer available, comfort food like wings and sliders available, large screens showing games and a foosball table. It's in a fun spot on the main atrium and popular throughout the day.

The Entertainment Court Bar is a small cocktail bar in the Entertainment Court, less of a venue and more of a place to stop on the way to the theater or take a break from Quasar nightclub.

Celebrity Eclipse has one bar not found on Silhouette. Cellar Masters, which was replaced by Craft Social on Silhouette, is a dark wood-panelled wine bar, where you can sample interesting varietals from Celebrity's extensive collection.