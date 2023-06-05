Celebrity Cruises Line Refund Policies

The Refund

COVID-19 specific refunds: Celebrity's policy is to issue refunds or future cruise credit, either full or prorated, for guests who test positive, have been in close contact with an infected person, or exhibits symptoms during the 14 days prior to departure or during the cruise, who are denied boarding or disembarked, provided they have adhered to all COVID-related policies as outlined in the Cruise Ticket Contract.

Pricing guarantees: Celebrity's Best Price Guarantee essentially protects both the price you book at and the added offers available for that sailing. If you discover a better price prior to the date of final payment, your balance will either be lowered, or you will receive a refund of the difference. Matching offers you missed out on will be added to your onboard account. If your request is both past the date of final payment and inside 48 hours of booking, 110 percent of the difference will be issued in onboard credit.

When you cancel the cruise: For cruises of four nights or less, full refunds are issued until 75 days before sailing. Refunds are issued through 90 days before sailing on longer cruises. Inside those dates, cancellation fees will apply according to the timeframes found below. Exceptions are any cruise booked under special non-refundable terms. Taxes, fees, and port charges are refundable on all cancellations other than mid-cruise early departures and no-shows.

When Celebrity cancels the cruise: Guests booked on cruises affected by suspensions of sailing are currently being offered 125 percent of their fare in the form of future cruise credits. Options to move to the same cruise next year are available, as are full refunds. Pre-purchased shore excursions, specialty dining, or other onboard packages are refundable, and in some cases, may be available as onboard credit, with a 25 percent bonus. These options must be requested by specific cut-off dates provided at with your notification, otherwise the future cruise credits are automatically issued.

On cruises cancelled or shortened due to mechanical issues prior to or during sailing, passengers should expect full or partial refunds.