Celebrity Cruises: The Beginning of the Celebrity Cruise Line

The first cruise ship in the line was S.S. Meridian, which launched in 1990 and was followed shortly by the two Horizon-class ships: Celebrity Horizon (1990) and Celebrity Zenith (1992). Meridian left the fleet in 1997, Horizon left in 2005 and Zenith departed in 2007.

During this time, Celebrity introduced its Century Class: Celebrity Century (1995), Celebrity Galaxy (1996) and Celebrity Mercury (1997). The Century Class was sleeker, larger vessels with more sophisticated design elements that included onboard modern art collections that were an attraction unto themselves.

Galaxy left the fleet in 2009, Mercury departed in 2011 and Century in 2015.

In 1997, Royal Caribbean acquired Celebrity Cruises, and within three years the first of the line's modern-era Millennium-class ships was delivered.