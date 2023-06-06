Casinos at Sea: Win Big with Free Cruises and Perks From Cruise Ship Play

Onboard Perks

Once you start racking up points, the perks will start rolling in. With Norwegian's Casinos at Sea program, you reach the Pearl level at 5,000 points and receive complimentary house drinks in the casino, treats delivered to your cabin, and food and beverage credit. Reach the Sapphire level at 15,000 points and you'll get priority disembarkation and complimentary premium drinks in the cruise casino.

And just like with a frequent flyer airline program, the points you earn not only gain you VIP status, but they can be cashed in for onboard perks like spa treatments, specialty dining and shore excursions.

Royal Caribbean also lets you earn points toward rewards and prizes. The four-tier Club Royale program starts with stateroom credit and instant reward certificates at the Choice Level, with higher levels earning perks like complimentary drinks, discounted or free Wi-Fi packages, and waived (5 percent) convenience fees normally charged for casino credit on your SeaPass or credit card.

Serious players in the top Masters tier are entitled to priority seating in the entertainment venues and priority dining reservations, as well as access to Suite class lounges and dining rooms.

Carnival's revamped Player's Club program includes "Dealers Choice" offers that may include complimentary drinks in the casino or discounted onboard amenities. Club members may also book special cruises designed with casino lovers in mind. Players Club cruises include perks like free casino drinks, stateroom treats, priority check-in and luggage delivery, and welcome amenities. The select cruise packages are divided into four progressive tiers, each requiring a higher level of past play for booking.

You can easily check your status and access to Dealer's Choice Awards and Player's Club cruise packages with your past guest (VIFP) number at the Carnival Player's Club website.

Celebrity Cruise's Blue Chip Club puts all the cards on the table with clear details regarding how points are earned (one point for each $1 wagered on slots, $2 on video poker and $8 on table games). Onboard rewards range from beverage and Wi-Fi packages to prepaid tips at the Ruby level (highest of the program's five tiers).