Carnival WaterWorks

Carnival Cruise Line is known for top-deck fun for all ages. Among the onboard attractions is WaterWorks, a colorful water play area for kids -- and those who don't mind acting like them.

What It Is

The top-deck WaterWorks setup varies by ship, but each brightly colored space includes a variety of sprayers, fountains, a giant dump bucket and a water slide or two. On Carnival Vista, passengers will find the first-at-sea Kaleid-O-Slide, which mixes a spiral tube slide raft experience with flashing lights that will make riders feel like they're inside a video game. On the line's newest ship, Carnival Horizon, WaterWorks has a fun Dr. Seuss theme with a 450-foot-long Cat in the Hat slide.

Note that the water slides have height restrictions, which vary from ship to ship, based on slide type; most require riders to have a minimum height of between 42 and 48 inches. Passengers who are not toilet trained are not allowed to use WaterWorks, even though the splash area looks perfect for toddlers. Also note that there are no lifeguards on duty.

Price

WaterWorks is free to all passengers.

Ships

WaterWorks is found on the following cruise ships:

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Dream

Carnival Ecstasy

Carnival Elation

Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Fascination

Carnival Glory

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Imagination

Carnival Inspiration

Carnival Legend

Carnival Magic

Carnival Paradise

Carnival Pride

Carnival Sensation

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Vista

