Carnival WaterWorks

Carnival Cruise Line is known for top-deck fun for all ages. Among the onboard attractions is WaterWorks, a colorful water play area for kids -- and those who don't mind acting like them.
The top-deck WaterWorks setup varies by ship, but each brightly colored space includes a variety of sprayers, fountains, a giant dump bucket and a water slide or two. On Carnival Vista, passengers will find the first-at-sea Kaleid-O-Slide, which mixes a spiral tube slide raft experience with flashing lights that will make riders feel like they're inside a video game. On the line's newest ship, Carnival Horizon, WaterWorks has a fun Dr. Seuss theme with a 450-foot-long Cat in the Hat slide.
Note that the water slides have height restrictions, which vary from ship to ship, based on slide type; most require riders to have a minimum height of between 42 and 48 inches. Passengers who are not toilet trained are not allowed to use WaterWorks, even though the splash area looks perfect for toddlers. Also note that there are no lifeguards on duty.
WaterWorks is free to all passengers.
WaterWorks is found on the following cruise ships:
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Dream
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Elation
Carnival Fantasy
Carnival Fascination
Carnival Glory
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Imagination
Carnival Inspiration
Carnival Legend
Carnival Magic
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Pride
Carnival Sensation
Carnival Sunshine
Carnival Vista
Show Carnival Prices