Carnival Cruise Line Australia VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Loyalty Club Benefits

VIFP Club is Carnival's guest recognition program. As a VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Club member, you earn points for the number of days on Carnival cruises.
Enrollment is automatic but you need to activate your membership online. If you're a past passenger, the program recognises your loyalty to Carnival with increasing benefits the more you cruise. You can even join if you've never cruised with Carnival before, because some offers are available before booking, such as members-only rates and promotions.
Members earn one VIFP Point for every day at sea, starting with a Blue Card for your first Carnival cruise before earning more points to upgrade to Red, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.
As you progress through the levels, you may receive free bottled water; tier pins; party invitations; priority check-in, embarkation and disembarkation in select ports; and more. All members receive an e-newsletter and notification of special offers from Carnival.
VIFP Club members automatically move from one level to the next level. Passengers graduating into a new level during a cruise will receive the benefits of the new level they are graduating into from the beginning of the cruise.
Available after first sailing
Members-only offers
Members-only e-newsletter
Available after second sailing (24 points)
Members-only offers
Members-only e-newsletter
Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)
Available with 25 - 74 points
Members-only offers
Members-only e-newsletter
Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)
Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)
Gold VIFP pin on every sailing
Available with 75 - 199 points
Members-only offers
Members-only e-newsletter
Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)
Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)
Priority check-in and boarding
Complimentary beverage at Seaday Brunch (on ships where brunch is not available, complimentary beverage at breakfast or lunch in Main Dining Room)
"Chocolate Delight" (delivered to stateroom on 5+ day cruises)
Unique, collectable ship- and year-specific pin received on each sailing
Priority spa reservations
Priority tender boarding (ship to shore only)
Casino: Buy 1 tournament entry, get 1 free (blackjack or slot only)
Complimentary arcade credits (valued at $5; guests under 18 only)
Carnival logo gift on every sailing
Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number
Priority line at Guest Services desk onboard
Priority debarkation
Priority Main Dining Room and speciality restaurant reservations
Complimentary Wash & Fold (2 bags on a 3 - 6 day cruise, 3 bags on a 7 - 12 day cruise, 5 bags on a 12+ day cruise)
Available with 200+ points
Members-only offers
Members-only e-newsletter
Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)
Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)
Priority check-in and boarding
Complimentary beverage at Seaday Brunch (on ships where brunch is not available, complimentary beverage at breakfast or lunch in Main Dining Room)
"Chocolate Delight" (delivered to stateroom on 5+ day cruises)
Unique, collectable ship- and year-specific pin received on each sailing
Priority spa reservations
Priority tender boarding (ship to shore only)
Casino: Buy 1 tournament entry, get 1 free (blackjack or slot only)
Complimentary arcade credits (valued at $5; guests under 18 only)
Carnival logo gift on every sailing
Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number
Priority line at Guest Services desk onboard
Priority debarkation
Guaranteed Main Dining Room and speciality restaurant reservations
Unlimited Complimentary Wash & Fold service
Special event invitation from the Captain on each sailing
One-time free cabin upgrade OR third and fourth guests sail free
One-time complimentary meal for two at specialty restaurant of choice
VIFP Club Luggage Tag set, presented upon entry into Diamond level
Dedicated toll-free number for sales and services
--By Holly O'Sullivan, Cruise Critic contributor