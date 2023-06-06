Carnival Cruise Line Australia VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Loyalty Club Benefits

VIFP Club is Carnival's guest recognition program. As a VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Club member, you earn points for the number of days on Carnival cruises.

Enrollment is automatic but you need to activate your membership online. If you're a past passenger, the program recognises your loyalty to Carnival with increasing benefits the more you cruise. You can even join if you've never cruised with Carnival before, because some offers are available before booking, such as members-only rates and promotions.

Members earn one VIFP Point for every day at sea, starting with a Blue Card for your first Carnival cruise before earning more points to upgrade to Red, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

As you progress through the levels, you may receive free bottled water; tier pins; party invitations; priority check-in, embarkation and disembarkation in select ports; and more. All members receive an e-newsletter and notification of special offers from Carnival.

VIFP Club members automatically move from one level to the next level. Passengers graduating into a new level during a cruise will receive the benefits of the new level they are graduating into from the beginning of the cruise.

VIFP Club Levels and Benefits

Blue

Available after first sailing

Members-only offers

Members-only e-newsletter

Red

Available after second sailing (24 points)

Members-only offers

Members-only e-newsletter

Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)

Gold

Available with 25 - 74 points

Members-only offers

Members-only e-newsletter

Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)

Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)

Gold VIFP pin on every sailing

Platinum

Available with 75 - 199 points

Members-only offers

Members-only e-newsletter

Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)

Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)

Priority check-in and boarding

Complimentary beverage at Seaday Brunch (on ships where brunch is not available, complimentary beverage at breakfast or lunch in Main Dining Room)

"Chocolate Delight" (delivered to stateroom on 5+ day cruises)

Unique, collectable ship- and year-specific pin received on each sailing

Priority spa reservations

Priority tender boarding (ship to shore only)

Casino: Buy 1 tournament entry, get 1 free (blackjack or slot only)

Complimentary arcade credits (valued at $5; guests under 18 only)

Carnival logo gift on every sailing

Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number

Priority line at Guest Services desk onboard

Priority debarkation

Priority Main Dining Room and speciality restaurant reservations

Complimentary Wash & Fold (2 bags on a 3 - 6 day cruise, 3 bags on a 7 - 12 day cruise, 5 bags on a 12+ day cruise)

Diamond

Available with 200+ points

Members-only offers

Members-only e-newsletter

Complimentary 1-litre bottle of water (delivered to cabin on all sailings)

Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Party on 5+ day sailings (featuring complimentary drinks and appetisers)

Priority check-in and boarding

Complimentary beverage at Seaday Brunch (on ships where brunch is not available, complimentary beverage at breakfast or lunch in Main Dining Room)

"Chocolate Delight" (delivered to stateroom on 5+ day cruises)

Unique, collectable ship- and year-specific pin received on each sailing

Priority spa reservations

Priority tender boarding (ship to shore only)

Casino: Buy 1 tournament entry, get 1 free (blackjack or slot only)

Complimentary arcade credits (valued at $5; guests under 18 only)

Carnival logo gift on every sailing

Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number

Priority line at Guest Services desk onboard

Priority debarkation

Guaranteed Main Dining Room and speciality restaurant reservations

Unlimited Complimentary Wash & Fold service

Special event invitation from the Captain on each sailing

One-time free cabin upgrade OR third and fourth guests sail free

One-time complimentary meal for two at specialty restaurant of choice

VIFP Club Luggage Tag set, presented upon entry into Diamond level

Dedicated toll-free number for sales and services

--By Holly O'Sullivan, Cruise Critic contributor